Thousands of job seekers take a step closer to employment

On Aug. 7, the SM Group of Companies, led by SM Retail, brought together job hopefuls and career makers under one roof at SM City Fairview, staging the largest SM Group-exclusive job fair of 2025 to date. The event gathered top companies from within the SM ecosystem — including retail, logistics, and banking — and offered a diverse range of opportunities for both entry-level applicants and seasoned professionals. Open positions included Accounting Assistants, Cashiers, Merchandising Managers, Pharmacy Assistants, Sales Associates, Customer Relations Representatives, and Company Nurses.

Renowned for its accessibility and all-in-one convenience, the SM Job Fair is more than just a hiring event — it’s a career destination. By bringing a curated lineup of trusted employers to one venue, SM removes the common barriers to job hunting. Here, applicants can explore multiple options, submit applications, undergo interviews, and even receive job offers on the spot — without ever leaving the mall. For many, it’s career-building made convenient and approachable, whether they are coming from school, home, or a current workplace.

1 of 2

With a strong commitment to empowering the Filipino workforce, the event welcomed over 2,000 job seekers and proudly reported 240 hired on the spot — a 12% HOTS rate. Those not immediately matched are still being considered, as HR teams from participating companies continue to conduct virtual interviews with qualified applicants after the event.

The Aug.t 7 SM Group Job Fair also marked the start of a month-long series of job fairs in SM Supermalls nationwide, reinforcing SM’s role as a bridge between employers and future changemakers.

August Job Fair Schedule:

Aug. 14 — SM City Caloocan, SM City Tuguegarao, SM Center San Pedro

Aug. 20 — SM City Cabanatuan

Aug. 21 — SM City North EDSA at Skydome

Aug. 22 — SM City Trece Martires

Aug. 27-28 — Union Christian College Gymnasium (Opening of SM City La Union)

Aug. 29 — SM City Legazpi

At the SM Job Fair, you don’t just apply — you get interviews, career guidance, and access to partner agencies all in one go. See you at the next one!

1 of 2

More Job Fairs Coming Your Way This August!

Aug. 14 — SM City Caloocan, SM City Tuguegarao, SM Center San Pedro

SM City Caloocan will host another SM Job Fair in partnership with Caloocan PESO and TESDA, bringing job openings from leading brands in retail, logistics, and finance to the northern metro. In Tuguegarao, the fair will be held in collaboration with the local government and PESO as part of the Pavvurulun Afi Festival, adding employment opportunities to the celebration of the city’s cultural heritage. Meanwhile, SM Center San Pedro will also conduct a job fair with PESO and the local government to serve job seekers in the south.

Aug. 21 — HIMAP Career Summit at SM City North EDSA — Skydome

Targeting digital and tech-driven career paths, this summit will feature top employers from the IT-BPM Healthcare Information Management industry. It is the go-to event for professionals looking to enter or advance within the fast-growing HIM sector.

Aug. 27-28 — Union Christian College Gymnasium, La Union

In preparation for the grand opening of SM City La Union, a two-day job fair will connect locals to employment opportunities — particularly within the SM Group — right in their home province.

At the heart of every SM Job Fair is the goal to make employment accessible and aspirational. By hosting these events in malls — central, familiar, and easy to reach — SM Supermalls ensures that job seekers can participate in meaningful opportunities without the burden of costly transportation, agency fees, or complicated application processes. It’s all about bringing jobs closer to the people — literally and figuratively.

Whether you’re looking to level up your career, shift industries, or take your first step into the workforce, SM Job Fairs are designed to meet you where you are — conveniently, inclusively, and with real opportunities that matter.

About SM Supermalls Job Fairs

Celebrating 40 Super Years of Evolving With Every You, SM Supermalls — one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers — remains a steadfast partner in nation-building by growing its most valuable resource: its people. Through job fairs hosted in its 88 malls nationwide, SM builds social capital by bridging job seekers and employers, opening doors to livelihood, and empowering Filipinos through inclusive partnerships that foster workforce development and long-term economic growth.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.