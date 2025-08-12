By Jhoza Celestra

What a moment to remember!

Global Dominion has once again proven that with hard work, heart, and trust, great things truly happen. This July 2025, we’ve reached a major milestone, over P1.054 billion in loan releases.

But this achievement is more than just a number. It reflects thousands of real stories, dreams financed, families supported, and businesses powered forward. Each loan release is a chapter in someone’s journey, and we’re proud to be part of it.

This incredible feat came from a total of 2,503 accounts, including 531 returning borrowers who chose to partner with us again. That number alone speaks volumes. Trust is not given easily, but we’ve earned it, and we continue to nurture it. Even more impressive, P165 million worth of loans were renewed by our existing clients, showing not only loyalty, but confidence in our commitment to serve.

The celebration was nothing short of inspiring. The office came alive with cheers and laughter as teams joyfully celebrated the achievement together with our Global Dominion leaders, a true reflection of the unity and drive that power us forward.

“Dahil kay Global Dominion, nagkaroon ako ng branches sa Visayas, Iloilo at Cebu. Dahil kay Global Dominion, lumaki yung negosyo ko,” shared Arthur King Q. Dalmas, owner of Karr Auto Focus Car Trading, Top 1 Dealer Nationwide under the Visayas region.

This win belongs to all of us, every branch, every teammate, and every client who continues to believe in what we do. It’s not just about hitting a financial target, but about proving, again and again, that #PwedePala, to rise, grow, and make an impact when people work with transparency and direction. Guided by our vision to make financing simplified, we remain dedicated to pushing boundaries, creating opportunities, and uplifting every Filipino we serve.

As we look ahead, this milestone serves as both a celebration and a challenge, to keep pushing forward, to keep delivering excellence, and to stay grounded in the reason we do all this: to uplift the lives of every Filipino we serve.

Here’s to more shared wins, more lives changed, and more moments that remind us why we’re proud to be Ka-Partner Mo sa Pag-Angat.

#PwedePala

#KaPartnerMoSaPagAngat

