Mobile-first life insurer Singlife Philippines is ushering in a new chapter with a refreshed brand identity and bold customer experience innovations, as it celebrates five years of disrupting the country’s insurance landscape through digital technology.

The brand refresh marks a turning point for the company, signaling not just a new look but a renewed commitment to making insurance simpler, more accessible, and deeply relevant to the everyday Filipino.

“Five years ago, we set out to break the barriers that kept people from purchasing insurance,” said Singlife Philippines CEO Lester Cruz in a media round table ahead of the company’s anniversary. “Today, we’re not just celebrating growth — we’re evolving to better reflect who we serve and how we help them move from surviving to thriving.”

Humanizing the Brand for the Digital Filipino

The updated brand identity trades in abstract icons and caricatures for real stories and real people. With a more vibrant and inclusive visual language, the new Singlife brand aims to resonate with modern Filipinos navigating life’s uncertainties with a mobile device in hand.

This shift also reflects Singlife’s maturing voice as a digital insurer — one that speaks with clarity, empathy, and empowerment.

“Digital doesn’t have to mean impersonal,” Mr. Cruz added. “We believe in combining the power of technology with a human touch. That is how we earn trust and make insurance something people actually want to engage with.”

A Seamless Digital CX Journey

Singlife’s Plan & Protect app anchors this promise. Designed as an all-in-one financial platform, the app allows users to save, plan, invest, and insure themselves completely on their smartphones — no agents, no paperwork, and no branch visits required.

The app has logged over 1.4 million installs, with the app achieving a six-fold increase in annualized premium equivalent (APE) from the previous year and now accounts for significant proportion of Singlife’s total APE.

Award-winning in its own right, the app was recently recognized with major honors at the 2025 Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards, including Mobile App of the Year and Customer Experience Solution of the Year.

Performance fueled by experience, innovation

Since its official launch in 2020, Singlife has sold more than 1 million policies and covered nearly a million lives. The company also recorded its highest-ever APE in June and continues to show strong month-on-month growth.

This growth is driven not just by mobile convenience but by product innovation. Singlife’s offerings include industry-first products such as Cash for Funeral Costs, Protect from Funeral Costs, and Income Multiplier, which combines insurance and investment with monthly payouts.

Singlife also pioneered in-app savings with up to 15% net annual returns through its Super Boost Rewards Program, further integrating financial wellness into the customer journey.

Expanding reach, deepening impact

Beyond technology, Singlife is building a more grounded presence through partnerships with platforms like GCash, Maya, UNO Digital Bank, and GlobeOne. It’s also increasing community visibility via Runrio-organized races, baby fairs, and grassroots events.

Geographic expansion beyond Metro Manila is a key priority, as the company seeks to bring protection closer to underserved communities nationwide.

As part of the brand refresh, Singlife is preparing to launch two new market-first products this year — further reinforcing its position as a digital-native insurer that listens, learns, and leads with purpose.

“Our journey is just beginning,” said Mr. Cruz. “We’re building a brand that grows with our users, speaks their language, and adapts to their needs — not just with tech, but with heart.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.