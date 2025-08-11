In a landmark move for the country’s regulated online gambling sector, a majority group of licensed operators today announced the formation of PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines, a unified industry association committed to responsible gaming, regulatory compliance, consumer protection, and combatting illegal gambling.

The alliance, composed of 19 founding organizations, was formally signed into agreement during an initialing ceremony held in Ascott Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Its Interim Council includes licensed online gambling operators 1) DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, GameZone); 2) World Platinum Technologies, Inc. (KingPH, LuckyPH, QueenPH); 3) Trojans Well Entertainment Corp. (Bet88); 4) Gavin Ventures, Inc. (OKBet); 5) Playmate Leisure Solutions Corp. (PlayTime); 6) Stotsenberg Leisure Park & Hotel Corp. (Casino Plus, Perya Plus); 7) Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, Inc. (Jade Sportsbet); 8) Meta Interactive Software Solutions, Inc. (123Go); and 9) Enigma Software Solutions, Inc. (Patokbet).

The launch of the industry association comes as the Philippines undergoes a comprehensive review of the local online gambling industry with lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders now debating the best path forward to balance public welfare and economic contribution.

“Ang tunay na kalaban sa usapin ng online gambling ay ang ilegal na market. Walang lisensya, walang kontrol — puwedeng maglaro ang menor de edad, walang bayad na buwis, at hindi sumusunod sa mga patakaran. Sa halip na protektado, nalalagay sa panganib ang publiko,” said Mike Defensor, appointed Spokesperson of the industry association and President of World Platinum Technologies, Inc. “Sa kasalukuyan, tinatayang 70% ng online gambling market ay ilegal, habang 30% lamang ang legal na sumusunod sa regulasyon at nagbabayad ng buwis sa gobyerno. Kaya mahalaga ang mahigpit na regulasyon at pagtutok sa mga ligal na operator upang matiyak ang ligtas, responsable, at makatarungang paglalaro para sa lahat,” he emphasized.

Mandate and Objectives of the PlaySafe Alliance

The PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines, in its early phases will focus on:

Collaborating with Regulators — Partnering with PAGCOR to enhance industry oversight and compliance, especially around existing marketing and advertising practices.

Strengthening Responsible Gaming Measures — Implementing robust KYC (Know-Your-Customer) processes, age verification, and self-exclusion programs.

Combatting Illegal Gambling — Launching initiatives to help deter illegal and unlicensed operators.

Consumer Education — Launching public awareness and health campaigns on safer gambling and the risks of playing on unregulated platforms.

Gambling Harm & Addiction Support — Investing in nationwide research, education, prevention & treatment (REPT) programs for online gambling, including a 24/7 National Gambling Helpline.

“This alliance is not about competition — it’s about collaboration,” added Eusebio Tanco, founding member of PlaySafe Alliance and Chairman of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. “By working as one, we can ensure that online gambling in the Philippines will be more secure, transparent, and beneficial to both players and the nation.”

The PlaySafe Alliance shall soon elect its Officers and thereafter be organized into various Strategic Committees to work on focus areas including but not limited to Player Protection, Advertising & Marketing Governance, Financial Risk Control, and Combatting Illegal Gambling. The association’s founders also announced plans to onboard an independent advisory panel consisting of local and international experts to advise on responsible gaming regulation, public health, financial technology, and consumer advocacy topics.

Other attending organizations who have signed membership into the PlaySafe Alliance today include:

Arden Consult

GoTech Entertainment, Inc. (Filbet)

IGO Digital High Technology, Inc. (iGO, PremyoFun)

NEMO Interactive Group Corp. (Fairplay, Arionplay)

Nextstage Entertainment, Inc. (ANIBET)

RAC Phil Corp. (LakiWin)

Silver Goose 8 International Inc. (SG8)

Skyline Nexus Corp. (Juan365)

Webzoid System Solutions Corp. (Go Play Asia)

Xn Solutions, Inc. (MegaPerya)

Future additional members who are interested to join may contact the Interim Council.

