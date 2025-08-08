Renewable energy solutions provider SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) won the Community Impact Award at the 2025 Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) Business Awards, held on Aug. 6 at the BDO Tower Valero in Makati.

The award is one of the categories of the annual 2025 NordCham Awards. It recognizes organizations that contribute to inclusive development through social impact, community engagement, social innovation, and the integration of sustainability into its core operations. SNAP stood out among this year’s nominees in the category for its dedication to volunteerism, sustainable development, and uplifting its host communities.

“SNAP believes that business success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Joseph Yu, SNAP President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout our 18 years of operations, our focus on community development has defined the way we do business. Tonight’s award affirms the impact of the time, effort, and investment we have dedicated to building value with our host communities. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this mission.”

For nearly two decades, SNAP has been a trusted partner of local government units, host communities, and Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples. Guided by the principles of transparency, collaboration, and shared growth, the company has built strong relationships with stakeholders across its areas of operation in the provinces of Benguet, Ifugao, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya.

Through its business units, SNAP-Benguet and SNAP-Magat, the company has financed 1,196 host community-driven projects under the company’s Community Investment and Development Program (CIDP). As of 2024, SNAP has voluntarily invested over P590.4 million through CIDP, supporting initiatives that drive community development across key areas such as health, education, livelihood, infrastructure, governance, environment, and support for Indigenous Peoples.

SNAP’s win this year not only celebrates its impact but also reinforces its mission of energizing a more sustainable future. The company was previously recognized at the NordCham Awards, earning runner-up honors for both CSR Business Partner of the Year and Sustainability Business Partner of the Year in 2023, and was also a finalist for Sustainability Business Partner of the Year in 2022.

The NordCham Sustainability Awards are part of the annual Nordic Business Awards organized by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce, which honor companies in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia for excellence in sustainability, corporate responsibility, and ethical business practices.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.