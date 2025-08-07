In the wake of recent harsh weather disruptions across Luzon, Grab and MOVE IT, in coordination with local driver community leaders and hundreds of volunteer driver- and rider-partners, mobilized large-scale relief operations to assist affected communities in Greater Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

The volunteers extended aid to heavily impacted areas in Marikina, Las Piñas, Cavite, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon, as well as nearby provinces such as Pampanga, Bulacan, Baguio, and Olongapo.

Thousands of Grab and MOVE IT partners, along with their families, who were affected by the recent torrential rains and flooding received relief packs containing rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, coffee, and essential medicines. The distribution highlights the platforms’ joint commitment — together with their partner communities — to safeguarding the welfare of members of the Grab and MOVE IT communities.

“Our riders and drivers are the backbone of our ecosystem,” said Ronald Roda, managing director of Grab Philippines. “Supporting them with malasakit has always been our North Star. This is what it means to be a true partner — not just in their daily livelihood, but also in times of need.”

