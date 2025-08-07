Sign up now, as more exclusive programs and exciting benefits await members of the ASR (Ascott Star Rewards) loyalty program

The Ascott Limited, the globally recognized serviced residence and hospitality brand, indulged ASR (Ascott Star Rewards) members with an elevated Korean gastronomic experience and exclusive culinary masterclass as part of the many perks and privileges of the rewarding loyalty program.

Titled “The Art of Kimchi: Masterclass with Chef Sunhee Lee,” the twin events featured the multi-awarded culinary master from Korea. First, Master Chef Lee curated an exclusive Banchan-style dinner for Gold and Platinum ASR members at Scott’s Restaurant in Ascott Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Manila on July 17. The special guests were taken on a tour of the premium serviced apartment, including a stop at the penthouse reimagined as a vibrant Korean market, filled with engaging activities like a Korean photobooth, claw machine experience, and sampling of Korean delicacies. From there, the event carried on at Scott’s Restaurant for dinner, where the stars of the show were Master Chef Lee’s culinary masterpieces.

The following day, July 18, the master chef spearheaded an exclusive kimchi and Korean dish-making class for Gold and Platinum ASR members at the Korean Cultural Center in BGC. She taught how to prepare, cut, and store the iconic Korean culinary staple. Capping off the lessons in the kitchen was a soothing Jinju Silk lantern viewing party.

Experiencing the artistic genius of a prominent master chef is just one of the many exciting and exclusive treats that ASR members can enjoy. The ASR loyalty program unlocks the full potential of travel with benefits that extend from the Philippines to the world. Members get guaranteed lowest room rates, upgrades, special discounts, flexible check-in/out times, complimentary airport transfers, and more.

For one, as The Ascott Limited — Philippines celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, ASR members can get up to a 45% discount by booking at an Ascott property in the country. Whether it’s to enjoy Manila’s storied charm, Makati’s cosmopolitan energy, Alabang’s relaxed sophistication, or the rich local flavors of Cebu, Bacolod, and Iloilo, ASR members are sure to get an elevated travel experience. More information is available at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers/urban-escape-in-the-philippines.

ASR members can also stay rewarded and unlock the ultimate travel experience with KrisFlyer, Singapore Airlines’ frequent-flyer program. Linking one’s KrisFlyer account and ASR earns 500 KrisFlyer miles from staying at participating Ascott properties with a minimum spend of SG$1,000. ASR members can also enjoy access to 1,700+ lounges worldwide with complimentary refreshments and serene spaces to relax. Redeem passes starting from 15,600 ASR points. Lastly, earn five ASR points per SG$1 spent on tours and attractions on travel service provider trip.com, or convert 10,000 ASR points to 25,000 STAR$ on lifestyle and shopping rewards program CapitaStar.

There are also plenty of discounts for ASR members at restaurants and lifestyle establishments in the Philippines. They can avail up to 50% off from a long list of Ascott F&B outlets, including Scott’s Restaurant in Ascott BGC, Bay City Café in Citadines Bay City Manila, Alejo and Aqua at 8th in Citadines Roces Quezon City, and Nostalgia Bar & Lounge in Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites. The discount also applies at different establishments in Citadines Bacolod City, namely, Pureza, Tam-Is, Adlaw, Namit, and Fuego. ASR members can also get up to 20% off from partner restaurants Nonya Café, Mesclun, Taqueria Franco, and Sampiro Salcedo. Meanwhile, relaxing comes at 10% off at Paradasia Spa, Daluy Retreat Spa, and Sentro Pilates.

Get all these and more by starting your ASR journey today. Become a member by signing up at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up, and use the referral code “PHENALL” to kick-start your ASR membership. For more information on Ascott, check out www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited and follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

