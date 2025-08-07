Toyota units tried, tested, and trusted in PNP Tacloban

As the world shifts into clean and sustainable business practices as the only way forward, the future of mobility follows suit.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) offer the best of both worlds between conventional engines and full electrification. Compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, hybrids offer significantly better fuel efficiency and lower emissions by using an electric motor to assist the engine and recover energy during braking.

Hybrids don’t rely on charging infrastructure, making them ideal for countries like the Philippines where public chargers are still limited. Drivers get the environmental and cost-saving benefits of electrification without the range anxiety or charging delays.

This is why Toyota invested in achieving a perfectly balanced hybrid model to deliver lower carbon emissions, better fuel economy, and proven durability for the benefit of all drivers.

Switching from an ICE vehicle to a Toyota HEV is seamless. It drives and feels just like a regular car, with no noticeable difference for most users in terms of handling or performance.

The key distinction lies in fuel efficiency. Thanks to Toyota’s advanced hybrid technology, its HEVs deliver significantly better fuel economy, making them a smart, practical choice for daily driving.

While the transition to hybrids is easy, some drivers may still have concerns — particularly around topics like battery life, maintenance, and long-term durability. Toyota’s 30-year track record in hybrid development proves there’s little cause for worry. Its hybrid systems are tried, tested, and built to last even under demanding, real-world conditions.

What better way to demonstrate this than by highlighting use cases in some of the most demanding situations to be found in modern society: police use.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) visited the Police Regional Office (PRO) 8 in Tacloban, Leyte on June 18 for a special Goyokiki activity. Derived from a Japanese term, Goyokiki refers to the practice of visiting and speaking directly with customers to better understand their experiences and needs.

Back in 2017, 49 Toyota Prius units were provided to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Tacloban by Government of Japan. These vehicles have been in active service for eight years, primarily used as patrol units operating 24/7.

The Goyokiki activity was led by Marvin Gardiner, TMP’s Vice President for the CSO Service Planning and Administration Department, together with Dave Fenis, Service Manager of Toyota Tacloban. Officers from PNP Tacloban also participated in the discussions.

As part of the engagement, the TMP team paid a courtesy call to Police Brigadier General PBGEN JAY R CUMIGAD before conducting interviews with PRO 8’s designated Toyota Hybrid Prius drivers. They also conducted a comprehensive safety inspection and maintenance training to further equip PRO 8 personnel with the knowledge and skills needed for the proper care and operation of hybrid vehicles.

During the visit, 26 of the 49 Prius units were inspected, showing an average mileage of 193,000 kilometers (km) per unit, with the highest at over 300,000 km. These vehicles are equipped with Toyota’s 4th generation hybrid technology and have been subjected to daily driving of up to 300 km in tough conditions.

Despite the high mileage and constant operation, the Prius units remain in strong working condition. Engines, drivetrains, and hybrid batteries continue to perform reliably. A hybrid battery health check revealed an average internal resistance of just 0.020 Ohms across the 26 units, which is a low value indicating excellent power delivery and overall battery health. Minor issues in the underchassis were attributed to road conditions, not defects in the vehicles themselves.

Interviews with PNP officers, who are the vehicles’ actual drivers, revealed very positive results. They reported quick throttle response in Power Mode, performance with no delay compared to traditional gasoline cars, and smooth, reliable operation. They also praised the low cost of ownership, noting that the hybrid batteries and transmissions were still in excellent condition after eight years of use. Maintenance has also been easy, with no issues reported in securing service schedules through Toyota dealers.

“We sincerely thank TMP for going the extra mile to visit Tacloban and support our personnel. Toyota has never neglected us and continues to provide dependable after-sales service,” PLTCOL RODERICK P CONDAG, Acting Chief, RLRDD of PNP, Police Regional Office 8. said in expressing his appreciation to TMP.

As Toyota empowers customers across various sectors to make The Toyota Choice, this activity testifies to the brand’s commitment to legendary Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR). Even in the most demanding environments, Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicles continue to prove themselves as efficient, durable, and cost-effective solutions for real-world use.

