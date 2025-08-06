Viva Communications, Inc., one of the Philippines’ leading entertainment powerhouses; and WEBTOON Productions, the fan-driven studio and IP business from WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc., have signed a significant three-year first-look development and production partnership to bring more beloved and popular Wattpad stories to life as adaptations on Viva One.

Viva One, which has an extensive base of over four million subscribers across 90 countries, becomes the ultimate destination for these beloved adaptations. Building on their longstanding collaboration, this new deal further cements Viva’s reputation as the home of faithful and acclaimed adaptations-based titles from Wattpad.

One of these is the wildly popular and trending Ang Mutya ng Section E, which have successfully expanded their fandoms throughout the globe, making it a global phenomenon. As part of this new partnership, fans can expect more upcoming Wattpad adaptations on Viva One.

Filipino audiences have long embraced compelling stories that originated on Wattpad, from the early successes of Diary ng Panget and Talk Back and You’re Dead to fan-favorite adaptations such as Ex With Benefits, This Time, Your Place or Mine?, and Girlfriend for Hire. More recently, Viva has also successfully transitioned Wattpad hits into binge-worthy series, including the University Series: The Rain in Espana, Safe Skies, Archer, Chasing in the Wild and Avenues of the Diamond and Seducing Drake Palma — all available for streaming exclusively on Viva One.

Building on the global success of Ang Mutya ng Section E, we’re incredibly excited to officially partner with Viva, said Ryan Benitez, Development Executive, APAC, and Creator Manager, International Operations and Strategy for WEBTOON Productions. “This collaboration opens the door to bringing more best-selling and beloved Filipino Wattpad stories to the screen — for fans in the Philippines and wherever Viva One is available. It marks a new chapter for our creators, and we’re thrilled to see where this journey takes us!

“This collaboration reflects our unwavering dedication to showcasing Filipino storytelling and expanding its reach to a global audience,” said Vic del Rosario, Jr., chairman and CEO of Viva Communications, Inc. and a pioneer in the Philippine entertainment industry. “By collaborating with WEBTOON Productions, we are continuing to tap into stories that deeply resonate with Filipino readers and viewers, both locally and globally. We are thrilled to bring even more of these stories to Viva One.”

“Ito pong partnership ng Wattpad at Viva, it just means it will open more doors and opportunities for our Filipino literary artists. Na yung mga sinulat po nila can come to life audio-visually,” said Valerie Salvador del Rosario, president and COO of Studio Viva, Inc.

The deal was negotiated between Ms. Salvador del Rosario; and Daryl Kho, Business Development, Southeast Asia for WEBTOON Productions.

With this strengthened partnership, Viva and WEBTOON Productions reaffirm their dedication to delivering powerful and engaging content that capture hearts and imaginations across the globe. Stay tuned as more must-watch adaptations make their way exclusively to Viva One.

About WEBTOON Productions

WEBTOON Productions brings together technology, a diverse new generation of creators, and passionate global fandoms to create data-backed, audience-driven TV shows, films, and books. Leveraging incredible stories and insights from WEBTOON and Wattpad, WEBTOON Productions has pioneered a bold, global, fan-first approach to entertainment. WEBTOON Productions has worked with Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, The Jim Henson Company, Vertigo Entertainment, Constantin Film, Penguin Random House, and many other leaders in entertainment and publishing.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.