SM Development Corp. (SMDC) enters a transformative new era with the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity and the launch of three new residential segments — marking a deeper commitment to building homes that move in step with how Filipinos live, grow, and aspire today.

Following over 100,000 homes turned over across key cities and growth corridors, SMDC is evolving from being a vertical housing brand into something more encompassing — a platform for good living. This brand refresh signals a sharpened vision: one that places real life at the center of design, community, and access.

“This refresh isn’t just about how we look — it’s about how we listen,” said Jessica Sy, vice-president and head of Design, Innovation & Strategy at SMDC. “Our new segments are shaped by real insight into what today’s Filipino values — whether it’s ambition, breathing room, or the dream of a first home.”

A More Purposeful Portfolio

The three new residential segments offer more tailored, intentional choices for the Filipino homeowner:

SMDC Heights: High-rise developments in the heart of urban centers — built for upward momentum, access, and breathtaking perspectives.

SMDC Nature: Mid-rise, low-density communities designed around air, space, and wellness. For early nesters, families, and anyone seeking balance within reach.

SMDC Symphony Homes: A new house-and-lot line that democratizes suburban living — affordable, accessible, and designed for real growth.

This segmentation allows SMDC to meet people where they are in life — whether they’re starting out, building up, or settling in.

Designing for What Matters

More than a real estate rebrand, this move is part of a long-term strategy to reshape how communities are designed: more livable, more sustainable, more human. From vertical cities by transit lines to walkable neighborhoods anchored by SM malls, SMDC continues to grow its nationwide footprint with purpose.

“We’re not just building units — we’re building everyday impact,” said Ms. Sy. “Because the good life shouldn’t be aspirational. It should be accessible, grounded, and right where you are.”

To learn more, visit www.smdc.com or call the SMDC Hotline at (02) 8858-0300.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

