Globe now covers 96.13% of the Philippine population with its mobile network. Based on the 2020 population tally, that’s over 106 million people who can rely on mobile signals for calls, internet access, and daily communication. Despite this, around 4.2 million Filipinos still remain outside the coverage areas. These are Filipinos who live in remote towns situated in barely inhabited islands, mountainous regions, or places where terrain and lack of basic infrastructure like electricity have made it difficult to put up digital infrastructure. Reaching these people really poses a challenge.

“There is still much work to be done to bring quality connectivity to every Filipino. Globe remains fully committed to making it happen,” said Joel Agustin, SVP for Network Planning and Engineering.

With continuous builds, Globe expects to raise its population coverage because every bit of progress means more people gaining access to vital services and opportunities.

In 2024, Globe invested ₱56.2 billion in capital expenditures. Most of that was spent to strengthen the network, building over 1,200 new cell sites, upgrading more than 4,600 to LTE, and putting up close to 600 new 5G sites.

This helped bring mobile coverage to near-universal levels in key cities: close to full coverage in Metro Manila, and nearly 97% across major cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe continues to focus on areas that are underserved, those with limited or no access. These are now being prioritized in the company’s expansion plans. The goal is not just broader reach, but deeper impact, because for many of these communities a stable mobile signal can open the door to education, livelihood, and business development.

“We remain targeted and strategic in our network builds, focused on enabling and uplifting the lives of more Filipinos, and contributing to national development,” Agustin said.

Even as the network grows, Globe is careful not to overlook quality. Over the past three years, it has consistently been recognized as the country’s most reliable mobile network, a reflection of its ongoing efforts to deliver stable and dependable service wherever possible.

To reach communities where electricity is still unreliable or unavailable, Globe also uses off-grid and solar-powered towers. On top of that, the company works closely with local governments to speed up permitting and community coordination.

The work is far from over, but every new connection brings the country a little closer to closing the digital divide.

