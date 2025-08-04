The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which is being developed in the key cities of Cebu and Davao, holds the potential of helping address the mass transportation shortage and perennial traffic woes in Metro Manila.

In a recent forum that gathered representatives from the Department of Transportation (DoTr), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and advocates for better mobility in the Philippines, BRT’s benefits were discussed and it may hold the key to decongesting the streets of Metro Manila and solving the lack of mass transportation.

According to Gonggom Sitanggang of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), a global organization at the forefront of designing and implementing transport systems and policy solutions, while the existing EDSA Busway system provides better mobility experience, there is still room for improvement to make public commuting easier and more inclusive and accessible.

Mr. Sintanggang explained that with significantly lower capital cost and shorter construction time, BRT can carry more passengers than rail.

The BRT, he added, could carry five times more passengers versus a regular bus, which is ideal for densely populated areas like Metro Manila.

“As cities grow, BRT enables efficient, inclusive, and scalable public transport that responds to today’s challenges and tomorrow’s demand,” Mr. Sintanggang told AltMobility PH’s Philippine Mobility Series 2025, which was co-presented by the DoTr and in partnership with Grab, Makati Business Club, Inc., and the Move As One Coalition on July 25.

He shared the experience of Jakarta, which shift to the BRT system has enabled it to address the Indonesian capital’s insufficient mass transport at a low capital cost and shorter construction period.

According to Atty. Booey Bonifacio of Grab Philippines, this special session with ITDP, mobility advocates, and government transport officials is a good chance to be able to learn from Jakarta’s experience in improving its public transport services.

“Grab, as a supporter of AltMobility PH’s Philippine Mobility Series, creates opportunities for the government to have meaningful interactions with nongovernment organizations, civil society organizations, and the academe,” she said. “We aim to co-create solutions for better mobility in the Philippines through these mobility sessions.”

