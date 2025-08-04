The Levels’ offer exceptional homes inside the flourishing garden business district

Once known as a quiet suburb south of Metro Manila, Alabang in Muntinlupa has become one of the premier central business districts in the country. Filinvest City, a 244-hectare fully-integrated township, is the key catalyst to Alabang’s ascent — driving its transformation into a premier business district and redefining urban living in the South. With its strategic location, green spaces, world-class developments, and thriving commercial ecosystem, Filinvest City has become a magnet that attracts both global corporations and discerning homeowners.

Now, the district is taking another leap forward. The country’s largest integrated telecommunications company, PLDT, recently announced its plans to develop a five-hectare PLDT Campus, envisioned as the future headquarters of the telecommunications group. Strategically located in Filinvest City’s Southgate District, this pioneering campus is a powerful signal of business confidence in the area as a preferred location for headquarters, tech hubs, and upscale residential properties. For investors and homebuyers alike, this becomes a rare opportunity to secure a residence in a high-growth area before the market fully catches up to its potential.

At the forefront of this opportunity, Filinvest City’s premier residential four-tower development, The Levels, offers not only what most young professionals and couples are looking for, but what Filipinos from all walks of life can appreciate: convenience, proximity to work, a well-balanced urban lifestyle, and, perhaps most importantly, long-term value appreciation.

Historically, land values in Filinvest City have increased by an astounding 570% over the last 10 years, and condominium prices are expected to follow suit. Residential property value in Filinvest City is also rising with an average of 20% growth in the last two years.

As these trends are expected to continue, purchasing early can give buyers the benefits of capital appreciation while they enjoy a high-quality living environment surrounded by top-tier amenities.

Aside from its accessibility and its potential to greatly appreciate, The Levels’ long-term value is also tied to the key developments and infrastructure that surround it — the same factors that continue to elevate Filinvest City as one of the most desirable places to live and invest in Metro Manila.

Key corporate locators from leading global fintech, BPO, and FMCG brands in Filinvest City as well as the aforementioned entry of PLDT should signal business confidence as well as generate career opportunities and sustained demand for quality residential spaces in the area.

The Levels also offers convenient proximity to a wide range of essential institutions such as business hubs, premium-grade office spaces, top educational institutions like Far Eastern University Alabang and San Beda College Alabang; world-class healthcare facilities such as Asian Hospital & Medical Center; and upscale lifestyle spots like The Palms Country Club, Westgate Center, Festival Mall, and Alabang Town Center.

Furthermore, the development emphasizes the importance of connectivity and access to the rest of Metro Manila and the south of Luzon. Major road networks like Alabang-Zapote Road, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, and Daang Hari Road are all just minutes away from the residential enclave.

SMARTER, MORE ELEVATED RESIDENTIAL LIVING AT BURBANK AND CATALINA

Considering Filinvest City’s growth trajectory combined with The Levels’ increasing value, prospective buyers have the opportunity to choose from thoughtfully designed unit options that cater to modern Filipino lifestyles and investment goals.

With the development’s first building and standard setter — the Anaheim Tower — now completely sold out, the attention shifts to the project’s second and third towers, Burbank and Catalina.

Families and professionals ready to settle into a new home or start generating passive income from property investments right away are primed for an excellent move-in opportunity in the Burbank Tower. The residential space features well-designed, rightly-sized units ranging from one-bedroom flex units (36 sq.m.) perfect for professionals, to two-bedroom units (56 sq.m.) ideal for couples looking to start a family and retirees looking to downsize homes.

For those looking to invest early and maximize returns over time, the Catalina Tower is currently available at attractive preselling rates with limited inventory for one-bedroom flex units ranging from 34-38 sq.m., two-bedrooms at 52-57 sq.m., or expansive three-bedroom residence at 75 sq.m., which means buyers can secure their unit while property values in Filinvest City are still on an upward trajectory.

One of the most notable features of Catalina tower is its expansive grand lobby, which will be the largest among all buildings in the complex. Designed with elegance and sophistication, it sets the tone for the elevated lifestyle that future residents can expect from the moment they arrive at the new tower.

In addition to a playground and outdoor lounge, the tower will introduce more open, landscaped areas including the Central Garden, a green sanctuary where residents can relax and unwind away from the city’s fast pace.

To support today’s sustainable urban practices, the tower will feature a dedicated electric vehicle charging station as well, highlighting the development’s commitment to sustainability and convenience.

Enhancing day-to-day living even further is the Levels’ Retail Row, a curated selection of specialty stores that brings added ease and vibrancy right to residents’ doorsteps.

A PROMISING ABODE IN THE SOUTH

The continued rise of Alabang and Filinvest City bodes well for the prospective future of The Levels. The development, in a sense, embodies what today’s homeowners and investors are truly after: access to a thriving business district, modern conveniences within walking distance, exceptional connectivity, and a future-proofed, eco-conscious lifestyle.

For prospective homeowners, the time to secure a unit in this exceptional development is now, while opportunities still await. Visit the website at thelevels.com.ph

or their Facebook page @TheLevelsOfficial to learn more.

