Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, who recently assumed command of the Philippine Army on Thursday, led the groundbreaking rites for the Barangay Mariki, Zamboanga City covered court and community assembly area, together with Lt. Col. Mikee Romero of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command.

Among the first to congratulate Mr. Nafarrete was Mr. Romero, who hailed Mr. Nafarrete’s appointment as a major win for national security and civil-military unity.

Mr. Romero said. “Lt. Gen. Nafarrete’s service as head of the Western Mindanao Command has been marked by both bravery and compassion — qualities that will serve the Army and the nation well.”

Among Mr. Nafarrete’s final official acts as WestMinCom chief was leading the groundbreaking ceremony in Barangay Mariki, a vulnerable coastal barangay in Zamboanga City.

The project is part of WestMinCom’s 19th anniversary celebration and exemplifies the command’s continuing commitment to peacebuilding and community development.

“This facility will stand as a symbol of unity, hope, and youth development,” Mr. Nafarrete said during the ceremony, held at a site that once bore witness to the challenges of the Marawi conflict.

He credited former congressman and reservist leader Mr. Romero for his significant support in making the project possible. Mr. Romero, also founding chairman of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines, Inc., has long advocated for youth-centered, community-based initiatives across the country.

“This court will be more than just a sports venue,” said Mr. Romero, who is also a top businessman and sportsman.

“It will be a safe haven for our youth, a platform for community dialogue, and a symbol of solidarity and progress. We also plan to bring in more partners from Luzon to help deliver essential services and development support to Barangay Mariki.”

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso also expressed gratitude to Mr. Romero and his delegation during a courtesy call, emphasizing the significance of the donation.

“The City Government is grateful for this meaningful gift to our community,” Mayor Olaso posted on social media. “It adds a vital dimension to our vision of a safer, stronger Zamboanga.”

Also present during the visit and ceremony were key members of the reserve force and local officials, including: Capt. Edwin T. Ello (Philippine Navy, GSC), Cmdr. Peter P. Negrido (Philippine Navy, Reserve), Lt. Col. Meliton Agpaoa (Philippine Army, Reserve), Lt. Col. Floreto Solano (Philippine Air Force, Reserve), Lt. Col. Gelacio Bongngat (Philippine Navy – Marines, Reserve), Lt. Col. Maria Josefina San Juan-Torres (Philippine Army, Reserve), Lt. Col. Anthony Villafranca (Philippine Air Force, Reserve), and Celso Lobregat, Secretary to the Mayor and Chief-of-Staff.

