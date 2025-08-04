In celebration of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) month, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and GCash for Business announced their partnership to support the growth of the country’s economic backbone through simple and scalable digital financial tools.

GCash for Business General Manager Jong Layug and DTI Undersecretary Blesila A. Lantayona formalized the collaboration in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on July 15 during the MSME Bayanihan Caravan 2025 event.

By joining forces with DTI, the Philippines’ leading finance super app aims to make payment and business solutions, such as GCash SoundPay, more accessible through their to-be-launched GCash for Business Portal, allowing MSMEs in rural and underserved areas to process transactions seamlessly. The DTI will play a key role in assisting MSMEs through its regional and provincial offices, as well as over 1,100 DTI Negosyo Centers, helping businesses innovate their operations.

“Through this partnership, we will introduce tailored digital business tools that meet the needs of the millions of Filipino MSMEs. Because when MSMEs progress, livelihoods improve, and the whole nation moves forward,” Layug said.

Layug said GCash for Business seeks to empower MSMEs by transforming payment tools that many consider “not for them” into accessible, easy-to-use solutions. “While there are numerous options in the market and we know our MSMEs are resourceful and ‘madiskarte,’ many existing solutions can feel intimidating, expensive, and simply don’t fit where these businesses are in their journey,” the GCash official stressed.

This initiative is also in line with DTI’s three key priorities: digitalization, inclusive growth, and global competitiveness. “This isn’t just about technology—it’s also about enabling resilience, providing livelihoods, opening doors for aspiring entrepreneurs in every corner of the country, and creating a future where more Filipino businesses can succeed in a digital economy,” said Lantayona, speaking on behalf of DTI Secretary Cristina Roque.

In addition to the MOU signing, GCash for Business shared its financial expertise at the trade caravan, offering valuable insights on digital payments and lending to guide digitalization efforts and support business expansion.

Merchants will find it easy and simple to make their first step towards digital transformation with a new and simplified self-onboarding process through the GCash for Business Portal. They can make unlimited transfers to merchant partners and banks, track transactions in real time — all for free, all from a single platform. Complementing this is a new payment solution designed to make the processing of customer payments easier and more convenient. With the SoundPay device, merchants can now hear it when a customer pays in their store, providing them with verification that the payment has been accepted in real time. Merchants can also watch out for a soon-to-launch solution that turns the merchants’ phones into a POS machine capable of accepting credit card payments anytime, anywhere.

Through the GCash for Business Portal, merchants can choose their business plan and select their payment device, giving them flexibility as they pursue this digital journey. In the portal, merchants can track transactions in real-time, with no wallet limits (for Pro plan) and no fees! Soon, with just a fully-verified GCash account (minimum 12 months), they can already register and start using GCash for Business solutions.

“This is financial inclusion in action—giving every MSME, no matter how small or remote, a real chance to participate in and benefit from the digital economy,” said Layug.

The digital toolset stands to benefit over 1.2 million MSMEs in the Philippines, with most of them engaged in retail and restaurant businesses that require a reliable digital platform for managing payments and transactions.

However, digital adoption remains low, with only 16% of Filipino MSMEs embracing these tools, according to a Boston Consulting Group study. On a more positive note, the study also reveals that 77% of MSMEs recognize the need for these digital solutions to improve efficiency. Recognizing this gap, GCash for Business is here to support MSMEs in their digital transformation in an easy and simple way. Discover solutions and sign up today at https://new.gcash.com/business/msme#inquire-now.

