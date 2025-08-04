By RAYMUND IGNACIO

In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, location is more than just geography—it’s strategy.

On the boundary between Biñan, Laguna and Carmona, Cavite just along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)—an enviable location for investors and businesses—lies Southwoods City, a 561-hectare integrated lifestyle community by property giant Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI). In this sprawling development south of Metro Manila, businesses can choose to establish or expand their presence through prime commercial lots that put them right in the center of vibrancy.

With lots ranging in size from 800 square meters to nearly 1,200 square meters, Southwoods City serves as an ideal location for retail shops, dining outlets, service centers, and even corporate headquarters. Backed by strong foot traffic and premium infrastructure, businesses can enjoy a rare opportunity to thrive within a high-growth corridor in Southwoods City.

“Southwoods City’s prime location places businesses within easy reach of Metro Manila, making it ideal for company headquarters, satellite offices, and logistics hubs, just to name a few. Being located directly along SLEX, businesses enjoy convenient access to and from Metro Manila, as well as parts of Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas,” says Rachelle P. Hernandez, first vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Global-Estate, Inc.

Southwoods City can be reached within less than hour from Makati and Fort Bonifacio and is fast becoming one of CALABARZON’s most compelling business destinations, allowing businesses to enjoy direct access to and from Skyway and SLEX via the Southwoods Exit.

INSPIRED BY THE PH’S MOST THRIVING URBAN TOWNSHIPS

Unparalleled connectivity and integration have played huge roles in the success of some of the country’s top integrated urban districts, such as Eastwood City in Quezon City, McKinley Hill and Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig, and Newport City in Pasay. These developments have redefined urban living and enterprise by aligning commercial, residential, and lifestyle features with unmatched access to key infrastructure, all part of property giant Megaworld’s celebrated livework-play township concept.

From proximity to major highways and transport hubs to walkable layouts that connect offices to retail, residences, and civic spaces, Southwoods City and these townships showcase how integration drives vibrancy, productivity, and investor confidence.

A VIBRANT COMMUNITY WITHIN REACH

Surrounding these lots are two PEZA-accredited office towers with almost 60,000 square meters of gross leasable spaces combined and designed for BPOs and multinational firms. There’s also the Southwoods Mall, a sprawling residential village, residential condominiums Holland Park and Tulip Gardens, and the 125-hectare Jack Nicklaus-designed Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club. Also located nearby are the Sto. Niño de Cebu Parish Church, Colegio San Agustin, and Unihealth Southwoods Hospital.

“Southwoods City’s integrated setup fosters a vibrant ecosystem where business executives and office employees can live, work, and unwind—all within a walkable community. More importantly, its strategic access to business centers, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), and other essential locators offer a unique opportunity for businesses to scale efficiently while enjoying a workplace-community experience that balances productivity with quality of life,” adds Hernandez.

As CALABARZON continues to attract industrial and commercial expansion, Southwoods City stands out as a future-ready platform for growth where entrepreneurs enjoy accessibility, infrastructure, and a vibrant community while scaling their businesses sustainably.

Find out more about these prime commercial lots and other offerings in Southwoods City by visiting www.megaworldglobalestatesouth.com. You may also reach them through 09175253797 or by searching Megaworld GlobalEstate, Inc. on Facebook.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

