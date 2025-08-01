The UP-FAHLA Center for Advanced Healthcare Informatics (CAHI), in collaboration with FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific, University of the Philippines (UP), and Mahidol University of Thailand, successfully completed its first Asia Pacific Healthcare Informatics and PACS Administrator Certification Course from July 26 to 30, at the University of the Philippines Manila. The program highlighted a joint shared vision to advance healthcare education and digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region.

Designed to equip healthcare and IT professionals with essential knowledge and practical skills in digital health and imaging informatics, the course was divided into two progressive levels: Level 1, conducted by UP Manila’s College of Medicine on July 26; and Level 2, led by Dr. Napapong Pongnapang and Dr. Yudthaphon Vichianin, focused on advanced modules held from July 28 to 30.

This program was attended by diverse pool of clinicians, healthcare and IT professionals from across the Asia-Pacific region, that fostered collaborative discussions and exchange of best practices in digital health and imaging informatics.

This initiative is part of the broader FUJIFILM Asia-Pacific Healthcare Learning Academy (FAHLA) network, which has been active in Malaysia and Thailand since 2019. The recent establishment of the UP-FAHLA Center further extends this educational ecosystem, positioning the Philippines as a vital regional hub for medical innovation and digital health education.

With its successful launch, the UP-FAHLA Center supported by FUJIFILM Philippines demonstrates the power of academic-industry collaboration in shaping the future of healthcare. Through continued joint efforts, the center is committed to building a digitally skilled healthcare workforce ready to lead in an evolving, tech-enabled healthcare landscape.

About FAHLA

FUJIFILM Asia-Pacific Healthcare Learning Academy (FAHLA) is one of the educational initiatives founded by FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. The Academy aims to bring together prestigious universities within the Asia-Pacific region to collaboratively develop and deliver structured medical educational workshops.

