The much-anticipated “Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region VII (Cebu)” is set to open its doors tomorrow, Aug. 1, 2025, at the Mountain Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu. Organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), this premier event aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and expand franchise opportunities throughout the Visayas region.

Expo visitors will have the chance to explore over 60 successful brands and connect directly with franchisors and service providers. The two-day event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a series of seminars and forums designed to provide valuable insights into the world of franchising.

Highlights of the Event:

How to Invest in the Right Franchise: A free seminar offering essential guidance for would-be franchisees on making informed investment decisions. This will be held at the stage area of the event.

Franchise Forum: “Expanding Your Business Through Franchising”: A dynamic forum featuring two successful local franchisors who will be sharing their experiences on growing their businesses through franchising. This will also be held at the stage area of the event.

How to Franchise Your Business: A paid seminar on August 2, 2025, at the Summit Galleria Hotel, specifically for aspiring franchisors who want to learn how to grow their own business through franchising.

“We are always looking forward to holding our yearly regional event here at the vibrant and dynamic city of Cebu,” said PFA Chairman Chris Lim, CFE.

Skip the lines. Register online for FREE: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/cebu2025

This event is not possible without the help and support of the following partners: Provincial Government of Cebu, City Government of Cebu, DTI Region VII, OWWA Region VII, Cebu City Chamber of Commerce, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce, SM Supermalls, SM Seaside City Cebu, PLDT Enterprise, GCash, Carrier, BPI, Grainsmart Café, UnionBank, Chong’s Chicken Inasal, Jonie’s Sizzlers + Roast, Phoenix LPG, Converge, Villa Tuna, Mayet Dela Rosa Fine Jewelry, K2 Pharmacy, Francorp, U-Franchise, and Qualiplus.

Media Partners: NET 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Inquirer Group of Companies, Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, Philstar Media Group, Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Freeman, Business News Asia, SMNI, RMA News, Cebu Online News Press Corps, Cebu Lifestyle Channel, and Sugbo Highlights.

Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region VII (Cebu) EXPO DIRECTORY:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10qal08bGSFBzGbHjVlCqyE4aFApfzFgV.

