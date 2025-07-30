m360 Incorporated, one of the country’s leading enterprise communications providers, continues to drive innovation, strengthen security, and uphold operational excellence while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The Globe subsidiary recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and was named one of Mandaluyong City’s Top 10 Corporate Taxpayers for 2024.

Conducted by QAS International, the ISO certification specifically validates m360’s comprehensive information security management system, robust risk management framework, systematic approach to handling sensitive company and customer data, and commitment to continuous improvement in security practices.

“This ISO certification proves our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients’ data and communications while delivering innovative solutions that drive business growth. As businesses face mounting challenges in managing multiple communication platforms, m360 continues to invest in security frameworks that provide peace of mind,” said President & CEO Ramon Hirang.

This achievement comes as organizations seek reliable partners to simplify and secure their communication systems. At the same time, digital interactions are becoming vital to business in the Philippines, with 71% of Filipinos using messaging apps to connect with companies.

Since its launch in January 2022, m360 has emerged as a comprehensive Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, delivering advanced, integrated solutions backed by strong security standards.

m360’s certified security framework underpins its full suite of services, including advanced A2P messaging with fraud management, multi-channel communication via SMS, Viber, Meta platforms, Email, and Hyper-targeted SMS, as well as My360’s customizable messaging plans.

Powered by a unified One API, these services simplify integration and management, allowing businesses to streamline communications efficiently. m360 also offers the Hummingbird omnichannel platform to support conversational commerce.

In parallel with its operational achievements, m360 was recognized by Mandaluyong City as one of its Top 10 Corporate Taxpayers for 2024. The award was conferred during a recent ceremony led by Mayor Ben Abalos and city officials.

m360 was the only technology firm honored, operating with fewer than 100 employees. It received a city seal plaque in recognition of its substantial contribution to the city’s growth and development.

“Being recognized among Mandaluyong’s top taxpayers, alongside companies that have been pillars of Philippine industry for decades, shows that technology companies can make substantial economic contributions while maintaining lean operations. This achievement reflects our commitment to both innovation and corporate responsibility,” said Hirang.

As it builds on these twin milestones, m360 is expanding its secure, integrated communication platforms to support enterprise growth and contribute to local development.

For more information, visit www.m360.com.ph or follow on www.linkedin.com/company/m360-ph and www.facebook.com/m360ph.

