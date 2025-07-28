President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. lauded the eGov PH Super App as a breakthrough in 21st century governance, calling it a modern solution that makes everyday life easier for Filipinos by bringing faster, more accessible, and more convenient government services.

In his recent speech at the launch of the eGovPH Hub in San Juan City, President Marcos emphasized that the app is not just a tech upgrade, but a solution to the everyday problems Filipinos faces when dealing with government bureaucracy.

“And like I said — finally, the Philippine government, our bureaucracy, and our LGUs have stepped into the 21st century,” President Marcos said.

In his remarks, the President outlined the purpose of the app, emphasizing how it helps ease the hassle of dealing with government transactions.

“Sometimes, just to get a simple clearance, it takes more than a day. You line up for hours, and by 5 p.m., they tell you your requirements are incomplete. So, you have to come back the next day — find time all over again,” President Marcos said.

“This is exactly what we’re trying to fix with the one-stop shop. And with the system we’ve put together, I’m very optimistic that things will finally become much easier for everyone. Now, we’ve even taken it a step further. The Philippine government has finally stepped into the 21st century,” President Marcos explained.

President Marcos further outlined his vision for a future where no Filipino — not even in the most remote barangay — is left behind.

“Once there’s connectivity, you no longer need to go to a physical agency. You don’t have to travel to the poblacion. You don’t need to find a specific person in a government office to talk to, just to get a clearance or process your documents,” President Marcos said.

“And these two key elements — the eGov Serbisyo Hub one-stop shop and the eGov PH Super App — will bring us to the point where my instructions can truly be followed: No corruption, No fixers, and No long lines,” President Marcos said.

Meanwhile, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary for E-Governance David Almirol — whom President Marcos introduced as the one who personally wrote the app’s code and knows it inside and out — showcased its full range of features and capabilities.

“Today marks the grand launch of the eGov PH Super App. We already have over 14 million unique users, and more than 200 million transactions so far. In fact, this was all just word of mouth.”

“People experienced the convenience, told their friends, told others — and it went viral,” Mr. Almirol said.

“And do you know? Every single day, the app is downloaded 70,000 to 100,000 times. And since launching the government services here, usage has increased 50 times compared to last year — not just 10 or 30 times, but 50 times more users on the eGov PH Super App,” he added.

During his presentation, Mr. Almirol walked everyone through how the eGov PH Super App works and what it can do for Filipinos.

He showed how the app connects to around 70 government agencies, making it easy to renew a driver’s license from home in less than 10 minutes, apply for an eVisa, use eTravel for seamless arrivals, and other government services.

He added that more services are coming soon, including passport applications; PRC license renewals; and BIR tax filing and payments.

Mr. Almirol also highlighted new features like travel tax online from TIEZA, digital diplomas and certificates from CHEd, and professional credentials issued by PRC, MARINA, and TESDA.

He explained that users can also check their PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, and GSIS contributions, loans, and claims through the app — and even access verified government news to fight misinformation.

Mr. Almirol noted that the app already carries digital versions of the driver’s license and national and senior citizen ID, complete with e-signatures. These are already used by 88 million Filipinos and accepted by banks, schools, and employers.

On the local level, he said 927 LGUs now use the app to process business permits, birth and marriage certificates, and other essential documents. People can upload their requirements, set appointments through QR codes, and visit offices where staff are ready to assist.

Finally, he assured that even those without smartphones or digital skills can still benefit through the eGov Serbisyo Hub — a physical one-stop center offering help with government services, healthcare, medicine, financial aid, and free medical checkups.

Through eGov PH Super App, the Philippines was recognized by the United Nations (UN) for its progress in digital governance.

According to a UN report, the country’s ranking in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) improved from 2022 to 2024.

The Philippines received the UN E-Government Award from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) during the 2025 UN Public Service Forum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“This global recognition from the UN validates the Philippines’ digital transformation road map under the leadership of President Marcos,” said Mr. Almirol. “It’s proof that a government can be efficient, inclusive, and citizen-centric — all at once.”

Earlier, the Philippines also gained international recognition when two of its digital platforms — the eGov PH Super App and eGovDX — won top honors at the 2025 GovMedia Awards in Singapore.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.