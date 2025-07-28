In line with its 40th anniversary, SM Supermalls has unveiled the largest rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system on a commercial building in the country at SM City Fairview, reinforcing its commitment toward environmental sustainability and corporate resilience. This is a significant contribution to SM Prime Holding’s Net Zero 2040 goal.

With a 3.785-Megawatt peak (MWp) solar power capacity, the SM City Fairview solar PV system has 6,882 solar modules over a total area of 4.3 hectares and an average annual solar production of up to 5,960-Megawatt-hour (MWh). This means that 11% of the mall’s annual energy consumption will now come from the sun, which is equivalent to powering SM City Fairview’s 44 escalators and all its mall and perimeter lights for up to two and a half years. The mall ultimately offsets or prevents the release of 4,133 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere with every year of operations, supporting climate action and ensuring a more sustainable future for Filipinos.

The SM City Fairview solar PV system also contributes to the malls’ program solar pipeline and SM Prime Holdings’ Net Zero 2040 goal towards a significant reduction of the company’s total carbon footprint. SM Prime’s total rooftop solar capacity is currently at 73-MWp and will be further boosted up to 100-MWp by the end of the year.

In partnership with Buskowitz Energy, this project enables SM to further reduce its carbon footprint and reliance on the national grid. It also supports the government’s thrust towards renewable energy for the benefit of the environment.

The first Philippine mall to have a rooftop solar PV installation was SM North EDSA in 2014 with a 1.5-MWp capacity. The installation at SM Fairview augments the rooftop solar PV system of SM City Santa Rosa, which was previously the largest installation with a 3.088-MWp capacity.

Hans T. Sy, SM Prime Chairman of the Executive Committee, is at the forefront of the property giant’s sustainability programs — from energy demand management to potable water and wastewater management to solid waste management, which he has led for more than two decades.

