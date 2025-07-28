The human brain is fundamentally the main control center of the body, controlling every process related to body movement. But as people age, the brain naturally undergoes changes that can affect their abilities as they get older.

The dilemma comes when these changes begin to interfere with daily life. A prime example is memory loss, which can get severe and can even lead to dementia.

Dementia is defined as loss of brain cognitive function that affects an individual’s visual spatial skills, language abilities, and executive functions. This often arises when one experiences severe memory loss seen from everyday life — including forgetting medications, the current date and time, or certain situations.

“Sometimes, individuals with dementia may not realize the extent of their cognitive changes. That’s why caregivers often play a vital role in detecting early signs and symptoms, to aid in the early diagnosis and detection,” Dr. Zhao Yi Jing said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Treatments for dementia have progressed throughout the years. One common treatment Dr. Zhao mentioned is pharmacological, which includes medications like cholinesterase inhibitors that slow down the progression of the condition. A more recent treatment that emerged is the new anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies. These antibodies help to directly target and decrease levels of beta-amyloid in the brain — a protein known to cause damage to the memory, neurons, and other cognitive functions.

“In the new paradigm of dementia treatment, the monoclonal antibodies have been pretty effective, very targeted in helping patients with early dementia, specifically Alzheimer’s dementia,” Dr. Zhao explained. “We have hopes that this new medication can help the patient better than the older generation of treatment.”

Alongside treatments, it is essential for dementia patients to make necessary lifestyle modifications. To slow down the progression of the condition, Dr. Zhao highlighted the importance of exercise and maintaining an active lifestyle, especially for those at an early age.

Shifting to a healthier eating lifestyle is highly recommended. A diet to consider is the Mediterranean diet, where patients focus on eating whole foods, plant-based foods, and healthy fats. Neurotoxins, more specifically alcohol or alcoholic drinks, should be avoided as these are harmful to the brain.

Keeping the mind active is also important. Engaging in conversations and activities, and learning new skills are effective ways to exercise the brain and improve its cognitive functions.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 and above is projected to rise dramatically, reaching 22.9% in 2050, compared to 12.2% in 2024. Among this rising population are people prone to get dementia if left undiagnosed early on. Yet, with increasing dementia awareness, patients, families, and communities are now equipped with the knowledge to understand and manage the health condition — enabling those affected to still live a better life.

“Dementia is a problem we see in Asia, as well as globally as the population ages. And being aware about it, understanding it, learning when to identify signs and symptoms that suggest dementia early on is quite important, so that adequate prevention, early diagnosis, and good treatment can be started.” Dr. Zhao said.

Many hospitals are advancing in the development of treatments and patient care in terms of neurological conditions. Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore is pioneering a new frontier in dementia care. By harnessing cutting-edge diagnostic technology and innovative, targeted treatments, they provide new standards of optimal outcomes for dementia patients.

