Even the small can pack a big wallop in business.

This could well be the case of San Carlos City in the province of Pangasinan. Although it is considered to be the smallest city in Pangasinan in terms of land area, it also has the biggest population. This translates to a bountiful harvest of opportunity for both the local government, apart from corporate investors and entrepreneurs like Wilcon Depot.

Why San Carlos City?

Statistics show that over the past five years alone, San Carlos City’s progress has been more than significant. The development has been anchored on infrastructure such as the widening and drainage of the Pangasinan Link Expressway (PLEX). Official documents in the province’s website reveal that over P698 million has been poured to “fund the construction, maintenance and improvement of provincial and barangay roads and bridges in 2024.” The city has also entered into a number of corporate partnerships with the top corporations of the land. Pangasinan’s economic growth numbers have soared with San Carlos City contributing a meaningful chunk in the rising revenues and municipal programs. The province’s website say that there are about 5,000 housing units planned starting this year. And the people are manifesting a healthy kind of urban readiness.

Strong infrastructure and connectivity including provincial roads and the upgrade of bridges provide proximity to highways and neighboring urban centers. Plus the city boasts of a robust and young population that is steadily growing. In a 2020 census, official data show that the city’s population was in the range of 205,000, mostly young — a big leap from the 188,000 range in 2015.

Wilcon’s 104th

Taking in all these data and the opportunities they present, it is no wonder that Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading home improvement corporation opened its third branch in the bustling province. San Carlos City is the newest home of Wilcon Depot, the company’s 104th store in the country. Wilcon’s practice of recruiting staff from the local population would augur well for San Carlos City whose employment figures could use a boost. Wilcon’s corporate culture includes training and upskilling available local workers. This practice would be very much welcomed by the LGU.

San Carlos City is also teeming with urban demand for housing and retail, an obvious opportunity which promises to benefit both Wilcon and the local community and its builders. Construction and wholesale/retail are the growth drivers. In 2023 alone, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that Pangasinan enjoyed 6.3% growth amounting to P375.31 billion. But there’s more — the major contributor among the industries considered were construction, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing. Definitely areas that a Wilcon Depot in San Carlos City can complement.

That is why not even the monsoon rains could stall the grand opening of Wilcon Depot in San Carlos City on July 25. The event was attended by San Carlos City, Pangasinan Mayor Hon. Julier C. Resuello; Vice-Mayor Hon. Joseres S. Resuello; the representative of Congresswoman Hon. Rachel Arenas; Malasiqui, Pangasinan Councilors Hon. Vincent Arenas and Hon. Jessica Gueco; San Pedro-Taloy Brgy. Captain Hon. Juanito Aquino; HCG Distributorship Manager Paul Wu; and Wilcon executives — Wilcon Depot AVPs for Sales and Operations Harvy Cruz and Francis Lazaro, and Wilcon Depot President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan.

In her message, Ms. Belo-Cincochan shares, “When we envisioned building in San Carlos, it wasn’t just about adding another branch. It was about access, not just accessibility in location, but also access to premium-quality products, reliable service, and a wide range of choices for every Filipino home.

Win-Win

All told, the new big box Wilcon Depot in San Carlos City is poised to be a win-win business reality. It opens up job options for builders, electricians, store managers, sales and warehouse workers and other local talent of the workforce. Wilcon’s presence adds to government revenue and other economic benefits.

Beyond this, local contractors and even modest builders will get easier access to supplies and home improvement needs that can potentially lessen construction costs and encourage more construction and home projects. This will result to a multiplier effect that can positively impact citywide construction.

From the business owner’s view, San Carlos City presents an increasing customer base. From the local government’s perspective, Wilcon in the city will improve employment figures and revenue. But more importantly, for the residents and nearby builders, whether they be big or small, Wilcon in San Carlos City translates to better retail options, and an expansive array of their home improvement wish list all within striking distance. It will come as no surprise if San Carlos City will see a significant economic uplift in the next few years, one that will be supported by the presence of Wilcon Depot in the city.

As Wilcon’s SEVP and COO Rosemarie Bosch Ong aptly puts it, “We will continue to build stores nearer to all Filipinos. That’s because it is not just edifices that we help build. We’re in step in creating stronger, more resilient, safer communities aligned with every Filipino’s dream. Wilcon Depot is here for every Filipino. In every season. And for all the best reasons.”

Now that is definitely a win-win collaboration in big and small ways for Wilcon and San Carlos City.

