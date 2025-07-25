The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is proud to announce the holding of their biggest regional franchise show, “Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region VII (Cebu),” a premier event designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and expand franchise opportunities in the Visayas region. The event will take place on Aug. 1-2, 2025, at the Mountain Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu.

Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region VII (Cebu) will feature more than 60 participating exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of successful franchise brands from various industries, supported by allied suppliers for a comprehensive business setup. This two-day event offers a unique platform for attendees to explore legitimate investment opportunities, learn about the basics of franchising, and connect directly with established franchisors and service providers.

Attendees can also look forward to an enriching program of seminars and forums, including:

How to Invest in the Right Franchise: A free seminar for would-be franchisees, offering essential guidance on making informed investment decisions.

Franchise Forum: “Expanding Your Business Through Franchising”: A dynamic forum for those interested in growing their existing businesses through the franchise model.

How to Franchise Your Business: A paid seminar specifically designed for aspiring franchisors, providing a comprehensive guide to franchising their own concepts. (This will be at the Summit Galleria Hotel on Aug. 2, 2025.)

“We are thrilled once again to hold our yearly Franchise Negosyo Para sa Cebu, but this time making it bigger, better, and targeting the entire Region VII,” said Chris Lim, CFE, chairman of PFA. “This expanded scale reflects Cebu’s undeniable and growing importance as a major economic powerhouse and a vital contributor to the country’s prosperity. This event reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship by empowering more Filipinos in this dynamic region with accessible pathways to business ownership and growth.”

Kenneth Lim, PFA director for Western Visayas, emphasized Cebu’s strategic importance: “With Cebu sustaining its trillion-peso GDP and its position as a gateway to the Visayas makes it an ideal location for franchise expansion. The entrepreneurial spirit here is strong, and we believe ‘Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region VII’ will catalyze countless new ventures, contributing significantly to the region’s prosperity.”

“Cebu’s robust growth fueled by tourism, BPM, industry, and trade proves its resilience and dynamism,” Mr. Lim added. “These sectors create fertile ground for franchise businesses to thrive, making the region not just a strategic gateway, but also a launchpad for scalable and sustainable enterprise.”

The event is FREE and open to the public, and is an ideal opportunity for individuals looking to start their own business, diversify their investments, or simply learn more about the booming franchise sector in the Philippines.

This event is not possible without the help and support of the following partners: Provincial Government of Cebu, City Government of Cebu, DTI Region VII, OWWA Region VII, Cebu City Chamber of Commerce, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce, SM Supermalls, PLDT Enterprise, GCash, Carrier, BPI, Grainsmart Café, UnionBank, Chong’s Chicken Inasal; Golden Roast Chicken Inasal; Phoenix LPG; Converge; Villa Tuna; Mayet Dela Rosa Fine Jewelry; Francorp; U-Franchise and Qualiplus.

Media Partners: NET 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Inquirer Group of Companies, Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, Philstar Media Group, Philippine Daily Inquirer

