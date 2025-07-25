Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), one of the country’s trusted real estate developers, proudly joins global giants like IBM and DHL Global Forwarding as a distinguished winner at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. Securing the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year category for Real Estate, FLI uniquely represents the Philippines among renowned global corporations. This global recognition complements Filinvest Land’s recent acknowledgment as one of the Philippines’ Best Employers for 2025 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista, solidifying its reputation as a company genuinely built by people, for people.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers, human resources professionals, teams, and HR-related achievements and solutions that create exceptional workplaces. Filinvest Land stands out among nominees across 35 nations for its robust, data-driven, people-first HR strategy. FLI’s comprehensive approach significantly enhances every stage of the employee journey — from talent acquisition and professional development to employee engagement, recognition, and retention. These focused efforts have solidified FLI’s reputation as an outstanding employer where individuals not only advance professionally but also feel genuinely valued.

“We grow because our people grow,” emphasized Tristan Las Marias, President and CEO of Filinvest Land. “This recognition reaffirms that our greatest assets are our employees. Their passion drives our continued success in building lasting dreams for Filipinos.”

Where Talent Grows, Wellness Matters, and Loyalty is Celebrated

Filinvest Land’s exceptional recruitment approach resulted in outstanding hiring efficiency in 2024, achieving a remarkable 95% on-time hiring rate and an impressive 97% job offer acceptance rate, empowering its workforce to lead, innovate, and excel. Beyond recruitment, FLI invests significantly in employee development, providing more than 45 training hours annually per employee in partnership with esteemed institutions such as the Asian Institute of Management. Gender inclusivity is deeply embedded in its leadership succession planning, with women comprising over half of its future leadership pipeline.

Further distinguishing its employer brand, Filinvest Land prioritizes holistic employee wellness through comprehensive health initiatives, including free mental health counseling and full HMO coverage utilization. Programs such as Filinvest Listens, an employee feedback initiative with a remarkable 100% participation rate, underline the company’s commitment to transparency, responsiveness, and trust. Celebrating employee loyalty is also integral to FLI’s culture, demonstrated by honoring 56 long-standing employees last year, some marking over three decades of dedicated service. This focus on retention and career advancement transforms Filinvest Land into a nurturing community, deeply invested in each employee’s career journey and personal fulfillment, continually shaping a promising future for its people.

A Company Built by People, for People

Filinvest Land’s achievements stand out not only for their scale and impact but for their deep alignment with the company’s mission. Each initiative, from strategic hiring to wellness and recognition, reflects FLI’s belief that its people are the true drivers of its success.

“For us, this award isn’t just a win; it’s a resounding echo of our core belief,” states Bing Paraguas, Group Head of HR Strategy and COE and First Vice President. “It’s a powerful validation that our people-first strategy isn’t just a philosophy — it’s the very foundation of our ambition in building a world-class organization. This honor fuels our relentless dedication to ensuring every individual in our team discovers genuine growth, unlocks continuous development, and creates a lasting impact within an environment where inclusion isn’t just a word, but how we thrive.”

This win forms part of a larger milestone for the Filinvest Group with FLI’s parent company, Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), also garnering multiple honors at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. FDC was recognized with two Bronze Stevie® Awards for Achievement in Recruitment and Talent Acquisition and Achievement in Organizational Culture, as well as a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Leadership Development. These accolades underscore the group’s collective commitment to building empowered teams and sustaining a strong, value-driven culture across all its companies.

As Filinvest Land continues to grow its nationwide footprint and pursue excellence, its commitment remains clear: to Build the Filipino Dream not only through homes and communities, but through every career it shapes and every life it helps uplift.

