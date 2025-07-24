Pag-IBIG Fund has offered a one-month moratorium on housing loan payments to assist members affected by Severe Tropical Storms Crising, Dante, Emong and the Southwest Monsoon, as part of its continuing response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call to deliver swift and responsive relief to calamity-stricken members.

Pag-IBIG Housing Loan borrowers residing or working in areas officially declared under a state of calamity — including Manila, Quezon City, Cebu City, Marikina City, Malabon City, Dagupan City, the province of Cavite, Calumpit in Bulacan, Sebaste and Barbaza in Antique, Calasiao and Umingan in Pangasinan, and Cainta in Rizal — may apply for the moratorium to help ease their financial burdens and redirect their resources toward urgent recovery needs. Additional areas that may be declared under a state of calamity in the coming days will also be covered.

“Pag-IBIG Fund stands in full support of President Marcos’ directive to extend immediate assistance to our fellow Filipinos affected by Typhoons Crising, Dante and Emong and the heavy monsoon rains,” said Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “This one-month moratorium on housing loan payments reflects our commitment to compassionate governance and our determination to help affected members rebuild their lives during these difficult times.”

Under Pag-IBIG Fund’s One-Month Housing Loan Payment Moratorium, qualified borrowers will have their monthly amortizations or installment payments temporarily suspended for one month, without incurring penalties or additional interest. Loan terms will be extended accordingly, with all other conditions, including interest rates, remaining unchanged.

Eligible housing loan borrowers may file their applications until Aug. 24, 2025, either online through the agency’s Virtual Pag-IBIG platform or by visiting any Pag-IBIG Fund branch. No processing fee will be charged.

This follows the agency’s earlier announcement that its Calamity Loan Program is now open for members in areas declared under a state of calamity, and that Housing Loan Insurance claims are available for borrowers with damaged homes financed through Pag-IBIG Fund.

“Our priority is to reduce the financial burden on our members as they recover from the impact of recent calamities,” said Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta. “This housing loan moratorium provides immediate relief so they can focus on their families, safety, and rebuilding. We understand what it means to face uncertainty after a disaster, and that is why we are here. We are ready to assist, to serve, and to provide not only financial support, but peace of mind to our members. Through our moratorium, calamity loan, and housing insurance services, Pag-IBIG Fund remains a dependable partner in every Filipino worker’s path to recovery.”

