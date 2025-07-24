By Jay Ann Bonghanoy



It wasn’t just another seminar. For many dealers in the room, it marked a real turning point.

On July 16, 2025, Global Dominion brought together its partner dealers from the Car Financing and Truck Divisions for the first-ever Dealers Business Forum. Dealers from across the country gathered with one goal: to grow their businesses and elevate their impact.

The forum was led by two of the company’s most respected leaders, Mr. Robert Jordan, Group CEO, and Mr. Jeric Cornejo, Group CFO, who didn’t just present business theories. They shared hard-earned lessons from their own journeys, giving dealers actionable strategies grounded in real-world experience.

Topics ranged from managing daily operations and practicing financial discipline to leading with vision and building the right team. The discussion on understanding business processes reminded everyone that growth doesn’t happen by chance, it comes from clarity and control over every moving part of the business.

Understanding financial statements was also emphasized, not just as a task for accountants, but as a must-have skill for business owners. Because knowing your numbers means knowing the true health of your operations, helping you make better decisions, manage growth, and avoid costly missteps.

Both speakers stressed that it’s not enough to run a business, it’s essential to understand how it truly works, from the inside out.

The event truly came alive during the open forum and Q&A, where questions poured in from how to scale faster to how top-performing dealers achieved success. The speakers didn’t hold back. They offered real, unfiltered insights, turning a typical forum into a room full of “aha” moments.

“The way they shared from their own experience made everything so relatable,” one dealer said. “It gave me clear direction on how I can improve not just what to do, but who to do it with.”



“I found it very valuable to have listened to our speakers, Sir Robert and Sir Jeric,” added another. “Their lessons were strong reminders to work smarter in our business. I’m truly blessed to have been one of the attendees.”

If you weren’t in that room, you didn’t just miss a forum you missed a shift. A powerful reminder that real growth happens when you’re equipped with the right mindset, the right tools, and the right people.

