Highlands Prime, Inc. (HPI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), is eyeing to turnover its P685-million residential development, the Trealva at Midlands West, in the second quarter of 2026.

Midlands West is envisioned as a future-ready, interconnected to nature district built on four concept pillars such as eco-centric, healthy, sustainable and mountain resort living.

Meanwhile, Trealva is now 72% complete, advancing the company’s strategy to expand high-value mountain resort living in the South of Metro Manila. Forty percent of the area is dedicated to open spaces, with eco-friendly features such as microclimatic landscape design, rain gardens, permeable paving and natural lighting design. The gated community also includes 24-hour security, underground utilities and thoughtfully designed infrastructure for long-term livability.

It covers 19.9 hectares within the 382-hectare Midlands West. Lot sizes range from 274 to 804 square meters, and prices vary from P9.8 million to P40.7 million, including VAT. For a limited time, HPI is offering cash discounts, flexible payment plans and incentives for repeat buyers.

“Trealva sets the tone for Midlands West and reinforces our commitment to building exceptional communities that stand the test of time,” said Mary Eleanor Mendoza, Senior Vice-President and Head of HPI.

Just 1.5 hours from Metro Manila via Aguinaldo Highway, CAVITEX, or SLEX, Trealva offers a convenient escape from city life. It is close to key destinations including Tagaytay Highlands Country Club (6 km), the Midlands Clubhouse (1 km) and Madre de Dios Chapel (2 km), with access to nearby medical and educational institutions.

Trealva’s communal spaces are designed to encourage wellness, connection and inclusivity. These include a modern clubhouse with adult and kiddie pools, a scenic view deck and expansive green areas. Signature features such as the Eco-Park and Nurture Park offer jogging paths, bike trails and a rain garden, inviting residents to reconnect with nature.

