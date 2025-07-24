As part of its centennial celebration anchored on the theme of Nourishing Goodness, Del Monte Philippines launches the Nutri-licious advocacy — a nationwide effort that empowers moms to serve affordable, nutritious meals that can help address malnutrition in Filipino households.

1 in 4 Filipino Children Face Stunted Growth

Faced with 1 in 4 Filipino children under five affected by stunted growth* — a condition hindering a child’s health, development and future potential — the ‘Nutri-licious’ advocacy aims to make nutritious meals accessible. Partnering with the Philippine Stakeholders for Nutrition and Dietetics (PSND), a network of over 1,000 licensed nutritionists, Del Monte has developed easy, budget-friendly meals, each under P200. The partnership with PSND will further strengthen the science behind our advocacy and expand our reach in educating more Filipino communities on the importance of including nutritious meals in our everyday lives.

Helping Moms Cook Nutritious Family Meals for Under P200

At the heart of Nutri-licious is the belief that healthy family meals don’t have to be expensive. Del Monte features complete recipes that cost less than P200 to serve a family of 4-5 using ingredients already familiar to Filipino households — like Del Monte Tomato Sauce, Pineapple Solids, and 100% Pineapple Juice with Vitamins A-C-E.

Del Monte Tomato Sauce is powered by LycoNutrients™ — a blend of lycopene, iodine, and vitamins A and C that support everyday wellness.

Del Monte Packaged Pineapples (Tidbits and Chunks), dubbed as the “Superfruit ng mga Ulam,” are rich in vitamin C and fiber, helping boost immunity while enhancing dishes with their signature asim-tamis flavor.

Del Monte Pineapple Juice ACE delivers “PinaPhyto-Five” benefits — anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, and neuroprotective properties, based on research by the University of San Agustin.

To support this advocacy of bringing Nutri-licious family meals from the kitchen to the nation, we will be leveraging the Del Monte’s Kitchenomics platform, a long-time ally of Filipino moms. Recipes will be housed in Del Monte Kitchenomics, along with a QR code linking to Nutri-licious recipes will appear on campaign materials for moms to be able to recreate them for their families.

A Centennial Commitment to Nourishing the Health of Filipinos

Nutri-licious is more than an advocacy — it reflects Del Monte’s 100-year commitment to Nourishing Goodness in every Filipino home. It marks the start of a bigger movement to make nutritious meals a daily habit — one mom, one meal, and one family at a time.

