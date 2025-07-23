SM Retail returns to the spotlight as the Diamond Sponsor at the 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE), happening from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. As the country’s most anticipated retail industry gathering, the NRCE brings together thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the retail landscape — including mall developers, suppliers, and brand owners.

This year’s theme, “Retail Game Changers,” sets the stage for bold conversations on leadership, innovation, and resilience in today’s ever-evolving market. Fittingly, SM Retail embodies this spirit, not just as a key participant, but as one of the driving forces behind the transformation of Philippine retail.

A Game-Changing Force in Retail

As the retail arm of the SM Group, SM Retail continues to shape the way Filipinos shop. With its expansive portfolio of brands — spanning fashion, beauty, home, tech, lifestyle, and essentials — SM Retail provides customers with unparalleled variety, value, and convenience. Whether it’s daily must-haves or curated finds, shoppers can trust that SM Retail has something for every lifestyle and budget.

From homegrown favorites like The SM Store, SM Markets, SM Home, SM Appliance Center, Kultura, Toy Kingdom, Baby Company, Pet Express and Sports Central, to trusted global names such as Ace Hardware, Crate & Barrel, Crocs, Disney Store, Dyson, ECCO, Levi’s, Miniso, Watsons, The Body Shop, Uniqlo and Innisfree — SM Retail delivers a world-class shopping experience grounded in local insight and customer care.

Leading with Purpose and Innovation

Beyond its expansive offerings, SM Retail continues to lead with purpose. From sustainable retail practices and inclusive community engagement to tech-enabled shopping solutions and customer-centric experiences, SM Retail redefines what it means to serve the Filipino shopper.

At the 31st NRCE, SM Retail aims to share how it continues to innovate while staying rooted in its mission: to enrich lives through accessible, meaningful, and joyful retail experiences.

Visit the SM Retail Booth

Explore how SM Retail continues to be a game-changer in the retail space. Drop by the SM Retail booth at the 31st NRCE to discover what’s new, what’s next, and how everyday can be extraordinary.

For more information, visit smstore.com.

