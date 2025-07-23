In a major effort to intensify the fight against cryptocurrency-related fraud in the country, Scam Watch Pilipinas, the national anti-scam advocacy movement of Truth360, Inc., has partnered with Chainabuse, a global crypto scam reporting platform powered by TRM Labs, a leading global blockchain intelligence firm based in the US.

As part of the partnership, the Chainabuse anti-crypto scam reporting tool will be integrated into the Scam Watch Pilipinas website, enabling Filipinos to easily report suspicious blockchain activities and fraudulent crypto transactions. The integration empowers everyday citizens to contribute to scam prevention efforts through a trusted, community-driven platform backed by global threat intelligence.

Scam Watch Pilipinas and Chainabuse will also roll out a nationwide anti-crypto scam awareness campaign focused on educating Filipinos — particularly OFWs, working professionals, and retirees — on how to spot, report, and avoid common crypto scams. The campaign will include online learning content, webinars, and community outreach initiatives.

“We welcome Chainabuse as a vital ally in our campaign to curb crypto scams in the Philippines,” said Jocel de Guzman, founder and president of Truth360, Inc. and co-founder of Scam Watch Pilipinas. “This partnership expands our advocacy’s reach and impact by equipping our kababayans with global tools and knowledge to fight back against scammers who prey on the hopes of hardworking Filipinos.”

Chainabuse, supported by TRM Labs, provides a centralized platform for individuals and organizations to report illicit activity across major blockchains. TRM Labs works with law enforcement, regulators, and financial institutions globally to track and disrupt crypto-related crime.

“We are excited to collaborate with Scam Watch Pilipinas to bring Chainabuse closer to the Filipino people,” said Isaac Manopla, Blockchain Risk and Intelligence expert at TRM Labs. “Through this partnership, we’re helping build a digital environment where Filipinos can safely engage with blockchain technology while staying alert to potential threats.”

The Chainabuse tool will go live on the Scam Watch Pilipinas website by the end of July 2025. The public awareness campaign will launch shortly thereafter.

This partnership marks a critical step forward in protecting Filipinos from crypto-enabled fraud while strengthening the nation’s digital resilience through citizen-led action and global collaboration.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.