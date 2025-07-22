Pag-IBIG Fund has mobilized its Calamity Loan Program to assist members affected by Typhoon Crising, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to deliver immediate support to Filipinos in disaster-hit areas.

“We are ready to assist our members affected by Typhoon Crising through the Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan,” said Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “We continue to closely monitor developments and are prepared to provide immediate aid in areas that may be declared under a state of calamity in the coming days. This is part of our continuing effort in heeding the call of President Marcos to deliver timely relief and support to those in need.”

Under the Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan Program, qualified members may borrow up to 90% of their total Pag-IBIG Savings, which consist of their monthly savings, employer counterpart contributions, and earned dividends. The loan carries an interest rate of 5.95% per annum, the lowest for cash loans in the market, and is payable over a period of up to three years, with a three-month grace period before the first payment is due. Members may file their loan applications within 90 days from the declaration of a state of calamity in their area.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, stated that Pag-IBIG branches are now in coordination with local government units in their respective areas for the deployment of the agency’s mobile branch, the Lingkod Pag-IBIG On-Wheels, to receive applications for loans from members, as well as insurance claims from current Pag-IBIG Housing Loan borrowers whose properties have been damaged due to the typhoon.

“When calamities strike, we at Pag-IBIG understand that our members in affected areas need immediate financial assistance. For this reason, we make sure that all our services and benefits remain accessible to our members. Even while our offices and personnel in typhoon-hit areas have also been affected, our branches remain open and are ready to receive loan applications and housing loan insurance claims. We are also set to deploy our Lingkod Pag-IBIG On-Wheels to initially go around these areas once roads are accessible, to further bring our services closer to our members who are most in need. And, for members who have internet access, the Virtual Pag-IBIG is ready to accept their Calamity Loan applications online. During these trying times, our members can continue to count on Lingkod Pag-IBIG,” said Ms. Acosta.

