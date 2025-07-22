In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Platinum Karaoke, the Philippines’ homegrown leader in karaoke segment, opens the doors to its first-ever platinum soundscape Concept Store at SM Makati Cyberzone. This is a pioneering retail space that elevates how Filipinos and music lovers around the world experience sound, connection, and innovation.

For a quarter of a century, Platinum Karaoke has been more than a brand. It has been a part of every Filipino home, celebration, and memory. From barkada karaoke nights to family reunions and solo sing-along sessions, Platinum Karaoke has united generations through the power of music. Now, with the launch of the Platinum Karaoke Concept Store, the brand ushers in the next chapter in Filipino entertainment, one where cutting-edge technology, tradition, and togetherness come alive in immersive, accessible, and future-ready ways, highlighting the brand’s expansion into the broader audio entertainment category.

“Platinum Karaoke is built on Filipino pride, created by Filipinos, for Filipinos, and now reaching music enthusiasts across the globe. With the launch of our first Concept Store, we are proud to mark this milestone, to broaden our footprint in the audio entertainment space along with the unparalleled karaoke experience that has defined our brand,” said Bianca Teodoro, brand manager, Platinum Karaoke.

“Our distinctive Platinum Karaoke experience affirms our commitment to constant innovation not just to keep up with the times, but to elevate how families, friends, and communities connect and entertain, through music and sharing fun and memorable moments, whether at gatherings and parties at home or event venues or across digital platforms,” Ms. Teodoro added.

Platinum Karaoke Concept Store

Located at SM Makati Cyberzone, the Platinum Karaoke Concept Store is designed for everyone. From Gen Z creators and on-the-go vloggers, podcasters to karaoke-loving titos and titas, and grandparents reliving timeless classics. It features a dedicated KTV Room for hands-on product trials, sing-along sessions, and immersive sound experiences across the brand’s wide range of innovations.

The Platinum Karaoke Concept Store showcases its most advanced systems, including the Alpha 2, a flagship all-in-one entertainment hub that combines karaoke, Android TV, digital TV, and smart features like voice assistants, YouTube streaming, Pro Score singing duels, and custom pitch effects. Customers can also explore portable speakers, wearable audio gear, wireless mics, amplifiers, and soundbars for home theaters, podcasts, parties, and everyday entertainment on the go.

Daryl Ong Performs Live and Sings with Fans through Platinum Karaoke Experience

As part of the anniversary celebration, Daryl Ong, one of the country’s most soulful and versatile balladeers will perform at the launch event. With over 1 million YouTube subscribers, viral covers, and millions of views for songs like “Stay,” “Ikaw na Nga,” and “All of Me,” Daryl has earned a loyal global following for his emotional vocal style and heartfelt performances. At the event, he will not only perform live but also join customers in intimate karaoke sessions, bringing the Platinum Karaoke soundscape to life.

Over the years, Platinum Karaoke has been endorsed by beloved Filipino entertainers including Vice Ganda, Angeline Quinto, Morisette, the phenomenal love team AlDub composed of Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards, and the love tandem of KathNiel the once inseparable Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, cementing its place in pop culture history.

Sound Made in the Philippines, Designed for the World

What truly sets Platinum apart is not just technology, but the way it brings people together. Every innovation is made with the intention to foster harmony through music and sound wherever they are and across continents.

For more information and to find out the latest updates, visit https://platinumkaraoke.com/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram and the Official TikTok account.

