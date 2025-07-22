As the Philippines enters another disaster-prone season, DigiPlus, through its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, has earmarked P60 million as initial immediate disaster relief, aiming to provide essential food and medical assistance to Filipinos affected by natural calamities.

This early preparation reflects DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation’s commitment to being one step ahead in responding to emergencies and making sure communities can rely on swift, life-sustaining support when it matters most.

Last year, the Foundation allocated a disaster budget of more than P250 million, reaching over 80,000 Filipinos through food relief, financial assistance, and recovery livelihood programs.

“We’ve strengthened our strategy and scaled up our resources. This initial P60 million worth of relief packs is just 24% compared to the total disaster response budget last year. And we’re absolutely committed to ramping up our support in case more communities will be affected and need more help, we want to make sure no one gets left behind when things get tough,” said Paul Tamayo, program manager for Health and Resilience at BingoPlus Foundation.

Beyond distributing food packs and hygiene kits, the Foundation also extends support to families whose livelihoods have been severely affected by calamities, helping them recover and rebuild.

BingoPlus Foundation Team has already coordinated with local government units and community organization partners to establish rapid-response channels. In addition, the Foundation social media platforms are open for real-time requests and urgent assistance, enabling faster action when disaster strikes.

For immediate assistance or partnership opportunities, reach out to BingoPlus Foundation through its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BingoPlusFoundation/ or send a text message at 09717-132-8085.

