Coffee isn’t just a drink anymore — it’s the spark behind great conversations and hangouts. This July 15 to 31, 2025, SM Supermalls brings you Coffee Fest: Coffee & Friends Hangout at SM, turning every mall into one big, vibrant café where every visit brews a new story and every cup makes moments with friends even better.

With 80% of Filipinos drinking 2.5 cups a day and the Philippines being the second-largest coffee consumer in Asia, Coffee Fest comes at the perfect time. Every corner of your fave SM mall will become your café of choice where coffee and connection go hand in hand!

Discover your brew with your crew

Whether you’re hunting for a specialty brew or pairing your coffee with a sweet bite, SM has so many options to choose from! Enjoy artisanal cafés and popular spots like PICKUP COFFEE, ZUS Coffee, and Sunnies Coffee with your friends.

Relax at coffee hangout areas

Imagine sipping your coffee in a stylish lounge as acoustic music fills the air, or enjoying a cozy catch-up with friends under the soft glow of the sunset at the SM malls’ sky parks. During Coffee Fest, SM transforms its malls into the ultimate coffee hangout spots — featuring modern lounges, coffee booths, live performances, and interactive activities. From outdoor parks to common-area pods, these spaces are designed to help coffee lovers connect, unwind, and make every sip more special.

Join special events and make coffee moments unforgettable

Throughout Coffee Fest, coffee shops and designated hangout areas will host special activities designed to bring people together. Enjoy art classes, cup sleeve events, acoustic performances, and live DJ sets that turn ordinary coffee breaks into memorable shared experiences. Every event is a chance to celebrate community and creativity over a perfect cup of joe.

Make every coffee moment count at Coffee Fest!

This July, SM Supermalls invites you to see coffee not just as a drink but as a way to connect and create lasting memories. With this year’s Coffee Fest, the entire mall becomes one big café — where stories are shared, friendships are strengthened, and life’s simple joys are savored one cup at a time.

So come, hang out with friends, and make your coffee moments unforgettable at SM Supermalls! Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls to know more about Coffee Fest.

