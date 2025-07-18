Pioneer Insurance raised awareness about the importance of drone insurance through the recently concluded Pioneer Drone Shootfest, an online reel competition showcasing happy places taken by drone.

“Drones open amazing possibilities for work and for play. But like any tool or passion, they come with risks. We at Pioneer wanted drone users, whether hobbyists or professionals, to feel confident and protected every time they take flight,” Pioneer Aviation Head James Quin said.

The contest brought drone enthusiasts together while highlighting the importance of drone safety. It ran from April 16 to May 30, and drew 83 entries from all over the country, featuring “happy places” from Batanes to Sulu. Grand prizes include a DJI Neo, DJI Osmo Mobile Gimbal, and a Pocket Printer, while consolation prize winners brought home P2,000 worth of gift certificates.

“Having the right insurance isn’t just a smart choice — it’s essential,” said Mr. Quin. “It gives users peace of mind knowing their investment and creativity are protected, allowing them to fly their drones with confidence.”

The preliminary and final judging rounds were held at Pioneer House Makati, where individuals from creative fields, visual storytellers, drone videographers, along with Pioneer executives, came together.

Among the Pioneer officers present were Lorenzo Chan, Jr., Pioneer Group Head; Atty. Betty Medialdea, PISC President and CEO; Jo-I Kapunan, Pioneer Accident and Health Retail Head; and Len Pozon, Pioneer Marketing Head.

Also in attendance were special guests Ed Simon, Production and Studio Manager of KLIQ, Inc.; JR Escobar, Owner of Lazarus Information Technology Solutions; Vince Quierra, Operations Manager of Urban Gadgets; and well-known vloggers and social media influencers Kyle Jennermann (@becomingfilipino), and Anselm Plummer (@kumanderdaot); and Gregorio G. Limpin IV, Operations Officer of the Department of Tourism (DoT).

“The growing interest in drones was clearly reflected in our recent Drone Shootfest. It brought the community together and gave us the chance to emphasize the importance of safety and protection while flying,” said Mr. Chan.

Drone Worry Be Happy

Pioneer’s “Drone Worry Be Happy,” an insurance plan designed specifically for drone users, underscored the risks that come with drone use — ranging from crashes and collisions to harsh weather, and legal liabilities.

It is designed to meet the specific needs of hobbyist drone operators. Damages from accidental collisions, water damage, fire, lightning, and Acts of Nature are all covered.

Drone owners interested to purchase “Drone Worry Be Happy” insurance can email insuremydrone@pioneer.com.ph for more information.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.