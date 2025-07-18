Tycoon Manny Villar has emerged as a defining force in Philippine urban development.

His ambitious vision and legacy have given rise to Villar City, a sprawling 3,500-hectare megacity thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse demands of modern urban life.

Villar City: The new center of gravity

Villar City stands as a pioneering megacity designed around the visionary “city within cities” concept. Situated across 11 cities and municipalities spanning Metro Manila and Cavite, this burgeoning metropolis thoughtfully blends residential, commercial, educational, and cultural components to reshape how Filipinos live, work, and enjoy life.

This early, it stands as a thriving hub poised to become Metro Manila’s new center of gravity, with modern districts that will ensure continued economic vibrancy, dynamic cultural experiences, and unmatched leisure amenities.

Examples of prominent districts include Emporia, U-Town, Evia, and NOMO, which illustrate Villar City’s commitment to sustainability, connectivity, and innovation. Emporia thrives as a dynamic business hub while U-Town encourages academic excellence with a prestigious institution like University of the Philippines setting up a campus here. Evia pulses with artistic vitality whereas NOMO, despite providing a cosmopolitan lifestyle, offers a lush, garden-centric community.

Premier residential developments

Within Villar City, premium leisure and residential developer Brittany curates developments that offer investors not only safe and exquisite communities, but also smart investment opportunities.

Its neighborhoods, such as Portofino and Forresta, epitomize elegance, exclusivity, and sustainable living, which make these Brittany communities valuable assets in an evolving megacity. These also benefit from Villar City’s continued infrastructure buildup, connectivity, and holistic urban planning—further making it appealing to discerning investors.

The heart of Tuscany

At 300 hectares, Portofino is Brittany’s flagship development that brings residents to the timeless charm of Italy. Its authentic Mediterranean aesthetics—cobblestone streets, grand archways, and lush landscapes—create a distinctive ambiance.

Within its exclusive enclaves—Portofino Heights, Portofino South, Amore, and The Estates at Portofino—homeowners experience refinement, privacy, and exceptional urban connectivity. These neighborhoods, while providing serene and upscale ambiance, also place residents in a strategic location, ensuring effortless access to Alabang’s premier business districts, top tier schools, and central business districts.

Fortunately, discerning investors and prospective homebuyers still have an opportunity to snap up premium parcels in these neighborhoods.

The Estates at Portofino, with its private pocket gardens, offers 21 generously sized lots of 400 sqm to 800 sqm. Portofino South’s Vimercate Lane, meanwhile, has just unveiled 25 new lots, with sizes ranging from 360 sqm to 446 sqm–providing spaces ideal for crafting bespoke dream houses.

Oasis of luxury and nature

The up-and-coming Forresta emerges as a sanctuary within Villar City, offering 26 exclusive prime residential lots, ranging from 800 to 1,400 sqm. Forresta ensures sustainable luxury, with its tree-lined streets, lush pocket gardens, and dedicated jogging and bike paths, among its features.

While designed to foster connection to nature and community, Forresta is located minutes away from world-class facilities, including an 18-hole golf course and a stadium, ensuring a harmonious lifestyle within a modern, exclusive yet nature-rich enclave.

Modernity and dynamism

Located within Emporia’s vibrant Crescent Grove, One Crescent Tower embodies Brittany’s commitment to innovative vertical living. This high-rise residential landmark promises residents a lifestyle at the pulse of urban rhythm, offering boutique retail, curated dining experiences, and dynamic workspaces within a convenient “15-minute city” framework.

With diverse unit options—from studios to spacious three-bedroom units—One Crescent Tower provides modern luxury within a vibrant community, placing residents at the heart of Villar City’s dynamic commercial core.

Sound investment in your future

Indeed, Brittany’s developments within Villar City present opportunities to be part of an evolving vision poised to shape urban living for generations. Beyond assuring investors of long-term value appreciation, residents are also accorded an enviable lifestyle in a city designed to lead the future.

As Villar City continues to rise, the best time to become part of this ambitious vision is no doubt now.

For more information on Brittany’s collection of luxury properties, visit www.brittany.com.ph. You may also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.