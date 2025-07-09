Volvo Philippines proudly unveils the new Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid — a high-breed SUV that combines efficient electric performance with long-ride-ready petrol power. Designed with signature Scandinavian elegance and Volvo’s superior safety, it’s the perfect choice for those who seek to make the everyday exceptional while staying ready for life’s extraordinary moments.

Since its introduction in 2017, the XC60 has reigned as Volvo’s global best-seller and a dominant force among Europe’s top plug-in hybrids. With over 1.5 million units sold worldwide and a record performance in 2024, it stands as a true symbol of Volvo’s leadership in innovation and electrification. The XC60 is lauded for its versatility — a vehicle that meets the practical demands of daily driving while fitting seamlessly into grander occasions.

At the heart of this versatility is the XC60 PHEV’s advanced powertrain. It delivers up to 80 kilometers of pure electric range for quiet, efficient, and emission-free city journeys. And when adventure calls, its 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine works in tandem with an electric rear motor to deliver an advanced e-AWD system, ensuring confident and efficient performance over longer distances.

This thoughtful engineering is matched by purposeful design. Every detail of the XC60 blends Scandinavian sophistication with functionality — from the Thor’s Hammer LED headlights and crystal gear shifter by Orrefors® to the wood and aluminum cabin. Inside, Nordico leather-free upholstery, and an advanced air purifier certified by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) offer comfort and well-being, while laminated side glass, structural and aerodynamic improvements, and a Harman Kardon® premium sound system contribute to the driving experience. All of these features are cohesively integrated with Volvo’s advanced safety technologies delivering safer journeys seamlessly.

Guided by Volvo’s vision of Zero Collisions, the XC60 PHEV is made to help the driver be more mindful and safety-conscious. Features such as Pilot Assist, collision avoidance systems, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), intersection autobrake, and a 360° camera work quietly in the background to help protect everyone on the road.

This launch reflects the commitment of Volvo Philippines, through its Volvo Being Alive campaign, to bring the most-sold Volvo SUV to local roads — reinforcing a culture of safety that enhances every drive and benefits the community at large.

“The new Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid is for those who choose to raise the bar — versatile and ready for the everyday, prepared for life’s big moments, and designed to protect what matters most. It’s a high-breed SUV for drivers who value smart performance and responsible leadership on the road,” says Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO of Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc., official distributor of Volvo Cars in the Philippines.

About Volvo Philippines

Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), formerly known as Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc., is the official distributor of Hyundai commercial vehicles, Chevrolet passenger cars, and Volvo passenger cars in the Philippines. Ably supported by its strong nationwide network, HARI is poised to tap into the huge potential of the highly diverse Filipino market, from the country’s power brokers to families and communities, from SMEs to large-scale commercial, industrial, and B2B establishments.

