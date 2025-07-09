Globe has earned a coveted spot in the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025 list by TIME Magazine and Statista – the sole Philippine telco on the list. This recognition reinforces the company’s position as a sustainability leader both locally and internationally and places Globe among a select group of global frontrunners redefining how business is done through sustainable practices.

Joining the prestigious list of 500 global organizations leading the charge in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence, this recognition underscores Globe’s commitment to embedding sustainability across its operations and driving impact through measurable action. The global ranking evaluated over 5,700 companies worldwide through a rigorous assessment covering more than 20 performance indicators—which excludes non-sustainable businesses, and incorporates external ratings and commitments, reporting and transparency, and environmental and social stewardship.

“For Globe, sustainability is essential to our strategy in delivering long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz. “This global recognition reinforces our sustainability leadership in the country. At the heart of our business is our customers as we create meaningful impact for them, our value chain, and the communities we serve.”

Globe’s sustainability milestones include an AA rating from MSCI ESG Research, verified net-zero science-based target by 2050 with the Science Based Targets initiative, and an active Participant in the UN Global Compact and in the UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign.

Committed to transparency and accountability, the company publishes an Integrated Report aligned with global frameworks containing information on how it creates value over time. This annual integrated report is assured by a third party and has, for two consecutive years, included an Independent Verification Statement for its Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2024, 24.34% of its electricity was sourced from renewables, with plans to green more than 150 sites over the next two years through various clean energy initiatives. Globe has also deployed over 38,000 green solutions, including using cleaner fuel with lower emissions and consuming less fuel and electricity. These highlight the company’s innovative approach to environmental stewardship.

On the social front, Globe continues to champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a fundamental pillar to its vibrant workforce. With women representing 44% of its workforce and the provision of same-sex benefits for employees, Globe cultivates an environment where every individual feels valued and empowered. The demonstrable decline in its non-disabling injuries further highlights the effectiveness of Globe’s ISO 45001:2018-certified Occupational Health and Safety system in protecting the well-being of its employees and the communities it serves.

“Being part of this esteemed global list reflects our progress—but more importantly, our purpose,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. “We remain steadfast on driving inclusive growth at scale, doing business with integrity, proving that profitability and purpose can go hand-in-hand and inspire a more sustainable future for all.”

More on Globe’s sustainability journey can be found at https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/integrated-report.

