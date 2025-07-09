Japan-affiliated digital solutions and telecommunications company InfiniVAN, Inc. officially launched its residential business unit, InfiniVAN Home Premium, in the Philippines on July 1 in ORE Central, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

InfiniVAN Home Premium offers “ultra-fast, reliable” fiber internet designed to meet the high-speed demands of modern Filipino households, including streaming, gaming, remote work, and the like.

“We are excited to offer a service that brings forth several results to more halls, especially condominiums in Metro Manila and beyond. More than just brand and product, this launch marks the beginning of new relationships with our customers,” InfiniVAN President Shigeki Nakahara said during the media launch.

Currently, InfiniVAN’s “Japan-grade internet” is only available in vertical units around Metro Manila.

“We will go to the horizontals and other locations beyond Metro Manila. That’s the vision. We’re looking at Metro Cebu and Metro Davao because we have installations there, too,” InfiniVAN Residential Business Unit Head Anthony Gono said.

InfiniVAN Home Premium offers three ULTRA internet plans: up to 350 megabits per second (Mbps) for P1,499, up to 700Mbps for P1,999, and up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) for P3,999.

To mark its launch in the country, InfiniVAN is offering promotional discounts for new subscribers. Customers who switch from other providers will receive a 50% discount on their monthly fee for the first three months.

Additionally, subscribers are also eligible for additional discounts by leaving feedback online. A 10% discount is available for those who post a review on either Facebook or Google, while a 15% discount is given to those who leave reviews on both platforms.

For more information on InfiniVAN Home Premium, its promotions, and offerings, visit https://homepremium.infinivan.com/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.