This rainy season, drive home a Toyota Tamaraw 2.4 Dropside Diesel M/T and enjoy up to P80,000 in savings—plus exciting deals and exclusive benefits on other models.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is making the rainy season brighter with a lineup of unbeatable deals and exclusive promotions on its popular vehicle range this July.

Attractive Financing Options

Gear up for the rainy season with confidence behind the wheel of the all-new Toyota Tamaraw 2.4 Dropside Diesel M/T with a low downpayment of just P140,550 under our Pay Low option. That’s only 15% down, plus enjoy FREE 1st year insurance, FREE 3-year LTO registration, and zero chattel mortgage – all over a flexible 60-month term.

Prefer to pay in full? Enjoy up to P80,000 in savings on the Tamaraw Dropside Diesel M/T when purchased via straight cash.

Looking for something compact and fun to drive? The Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT is perfect for you! Drive it home for just P110,250 downpayment with the Pay Low plan, or for as little as P7,636 monthly under the Pay Light plan with a 50% downpayment and 60 months to pay.

For those seeking efficiency with a hybrid edge, the Corolla Cross 1.8 G HEV CVT is available at only P12,617 per month under the Pay Light option.

Other great financing deals include:

Zenix 2.0 Q HEV CVT : Save up to P150,000 in straight cash or drive for just P18,249/month under Pay Light.

: Save up to P150,000 in straight cash or drive for just P18,249/month under Pay Light. Vios 1.3 XLE CVT: Own it with just P8,340 monthly under Pay Light or enjoy P75,000 savings in straight cash!

Free Periodic Maintenance for Toyota Models

As the wet, rainy season approaches, keeping vehicles in optimal condition is essential to ensure safety on the road wherever you go.

As part of Toyota’s commitment to road safety, Toyota is offering a FREE periodic maintenance service (PMS) until the 20,000 KM check-up for all brand-new Raize, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Fortuner, Hilux, Innova, and Avanza.

This offer is valid for 36 months from the vehicle’s release date, as long as all scheduled maintenance from 1,000 to 20,000 km is completed on time.

Discounted Service for Tamaraw, Rush, Corolla Altis and Wigo Owners

Owners who purchased a Toyota Tamaraw between July 7–31, 2025, will receive a P1,200 Service Discount Voucher, applicable to nine periodic maintenance services from 1,000 km to 40,000 km. The voucher is valid at all Toyota dealerships nationwide within 48 months of vehicle release.

Additionally, owners who bought a Rush, Corolla Altis, or Wigo within the same period will also receive a P1,200 Service Discount Voucher, covering PMS visits from 1,000 km to 30,000 km, valid for 36 months from release date.

Trade-in Rebates

Get a P25,000 rebate when you trade in your old Vios, Innova, Fortuner, or Hilux for a brand-new Vios, Wigo, Yaris Cross V CVT/G CVT, or Zenix V CVT! Alternatively, get a P15,000 rebate when you trade in your old Vios, Innova, Fortuner, or Hilux for a brand-new Rush, Raize, Avanza, Veloz, Fortuner, or Hilux.

A P15,000 rebate is also available for those who will trade in their old Wigo, Rush, Raize, Veloz or Avanza for a brand-new Wigo or Vios, or P10,000 rebate when you trade in your old Wigo, Rush, Raize, Veloz or Avanza for a brand-new Rush, Raize, Avanza, Veloz, Fortuner and Hilux.

Wanting to go electrified? Get a P30,000 rebate when you trade-in any old Toyota vehicle, for a brand-new Corolla Cross HEV, Yaris Cross HEV, and Zenix HEV.

Free 1-year Insurance and 5-year Warranty

Customers who bought selected variants of the Vios, Wigo, Avanza, Veloz, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux are also entitled to a free one-year comprehensive insurance provided by Toyota Insure when purchased during the promo period.

The free one-year insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD), acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

Customers who bought a new Toyota vehicle comes with a 3-year or 100,000-kilometer Manufacturer Warranty, whichever comes first. In addition, Toyota vehicles sold from January 1, 2025, onwards may be eligible for an Additional 2-Year Service Loyalty Warranty, extending the coverage by up to 40,000 kilometers beyond the standard Manufacturer Warranty.

Promo runs from July 7 to 31, 2025 only. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here: https://toyota.com.ph/promos/JulyRainySeasonDeals

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-230548 Series of 2025

