The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) kicked off July with a significant milestone, renewing its partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and inducting its 2025 leadership during a special ceremony held at the BSP compound in Intramuros, Manila.

The event marked the continued collaboration between ISOG and BSP, reinforcing a shared commitment to enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity posture. Highlights included the formal oath-taking of ISOG’s Board of Trustees, Officers, and Committee Chairs, administered by BSP Deputy Governor Atty. Elmore O. Capule.

In his opening remarks, ISOG President Chito Jacinto emphasized the vital role of collaboration and trust in cybersecurity, and acknowledged the dedication of ISOG members and volunteers in advancing the organization’s mission of excellence and resilience in the digital space.

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier lauded ISOG’s ongoing efforts in uniting the public and private sectors, stressing the importance of strategic partnerships in combating emerging cyber threats.

The ceremony was attended by ISOG’s founding members, officers, committee heads, secretariat, and BSP officials, underscoring the strength of their unified vision.

Closing the event, ISOG Chairman Emeritus Joey Regala reflected on the organization’s 11-year journey — from a small network of chief information security officers to a national leader in cybersecurity advocacy. He expressed gratitude to BSP for its continuous support and encouraged ISOG’s new leaders to remain committed to their mission.

The event also marked the beginning of ISOG’s 11th Anniversary Month, commemorating over a decade of nationwide efforts to promote cyber awareness, improve technical capabilities, and strengthen cooperation in securing the Philippines’ digital future.

