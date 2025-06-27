As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary in 2026, Brand USA, the nation’s official destination marketing organization, and America250 announced a strategic partnership to inspire international audiences to explore the nation’s rich history, heritage, and culture throughout the anniversary year.

“Brand USA is proud to partner with America250 to showcase the significance of this historic celebration to the world,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA. “With our expertise in international marketing and storytelling, Brand USA is uniquely positioned to highlight the spirit and significance of America250 globally. Through this partnership, we’ll inspire travelers to connect with the places, people, and moments that define our nation — and invite them to be part of this historic milestone.”

As an official America250 Supporting Partner, Brand USA will work to amplify anniversary programming and broaden the reach and impact of the celebration.

“As we look ahead to America’s 250th anniversary, we’re thrilled to partner with Brand USA to invite the world to experience this momentous milestone,” said Ari Abergel, Executive Director of America250. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to honoring our past, celebrating our present, and inspiring a future grounded in the American Spirit. Together, we’re bringing America’s story to life for global audiences in unforgettable ways.”

The announcement follows the recent launch of Brand USA’s new global tourism campaign, America the Beautiful, which invites the world to discover the breathtaking landscapes and authentic experiences found across the country. As part of this effort, Brand USA will spotlight the anniversary celebration through curated travel itineraries and compelling storytelling that connect visitors to the people and places that embody the American spirit.

Brand USA offers a range of resources to help international travelers explore the stories, places, and experiences that will define America’s 250th anniversary.

Learn more at AmericaTheBeautiful.com/America-250.

