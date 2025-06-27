ULI Asia Pacific Awards 2025: Filinvest City’s chapel stands as sole Philippine winner

Filinvest City’s Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel was honored at the 2025 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence, bringing home one of the most prestigious accolades in the real estate and development industry.

Selected as one of only 14 winners out of 43 entries across the region, and notably the only Philippine project to be recognized this year, the award marks a significant milestone for both Filinvest and the country.

This awards program is a regional extension of the ULI Global Awards for Excellence, which has been recognizing excellence in land development since 1979. It celebrates outstanding projects across the Asia Pacific in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.

World-class architecture

Nestled on a hill, the biophilic and minimalist structure is a breath of fresh air, where one can easily reflect in the fast-paced rhythm of urban life. The chapel is integrated into the Green System of Filinvest City, which features several interconnected parks, allowing people to easily access the chapel grounds. This provides an inclusive and open atmosphere that promotes the oneness of faith and community.

The chapel stands out as a striking contrast amidst the sharp lines of the surrounding office and commercial buildings. Inspired by an inverted white lily, a symbol of the Lady in Lourdes’ purity, its soaring, curved structure gently reaches to the sky, bringing with it a sense of calm, grace, and spiritual uplift.

Its roof and ceiling unfold like petals, each segment delicately adorned with stained glass windows. These vibrant panels filter natural light into the space, casting gentle hues across the interior. The effect enhances the chapel’s serene atmosphere, inviting reflection and offering a quiet, luminous sanctuary in the middle of Filinvest’s urban district.

The project was designed by Japan’s Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Architects, well-known for their work in religious structures integrated with nature. The chapel’s eaves are designed by Helen Whittaker, Creative Director of Barley Studios in the UK, and manufactured by Kraut Art Glass, the oldest stained-glass manufacturer in the country. The chairs are manufactured by Cebu-based furniture company Pacific Traders, while the cross and religious sculptures at the altar were designed by Filipino artist Daniel Dela Cruz.

Anchored in faith and community

Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel is rooted in Filinvest’s vision of creating a spiritual anchor that unites and uplifts the community as they live their lives and pursue their dreams. Since its opening in 2023, the chapel has experienced increased attendance. It has also partnered and participated in charitable causes and advocacies, including its support for Elsie Gaches Village, the country’s largest residential care facility for children with developmental disorders.

Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel amplifies Filinvest City’s philosophy of building inclusive, sustainable, and resonant urban spaces. It is a reflection of how the city is thoughtfully designed, integrating into its developments a Live-Work-Play philosophy, so that it complements and betters its communities, while maintaining functionality and sustainability.

As the sole Philippine winner in this year’s ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence, Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel stands as a powerful symbol of architectural and civic excellence in the country. This recognition reaffirms Filinvest City’s position as a forward-thinking urban district that champions meaningful placemaking and civic pride at the heart of development.

​​​“This recognition from ULI Asia Pacific means so much to us–not just for the beauty of the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, but for what it represents,” shares Filinvest Head of Townships Don Ubaldo. “More than a landmark, it stands as a space of service and community. It affirms that we’re on the right path-creating places that bring people together and serve a greater purpose. We proudly share this honor with everyone who helped bring this vision to life.”

To discover more of Filinvest City, visit https://filinvest.com/about-us. For chapel inquiries, follow the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel on Facebook @lourdeschapel.alabang.

