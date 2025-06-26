The Ascott Limited embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation as a globally recognized serviced residence and hospitality brand with an enduring, industry-defining legacy — one built on a strong global presence across 40 countries, exceptional service, and diversified accommodation offerings. Ascott blazed the trail as the first international-class serviced residence in the Asia-Pacific in 1984, and opened what would become a successful chapter by expanding to the Philippines in 2000.

This year, Ascott marks its 25th anniversary in the country, celebrating its storied past, thriving present, and promising future. With the company set on expanding its horizons, Ascott mounted its Filipino-themed Silver Jubilee Anniversary event on June 16 at the National Museum of Natural History in the City of Manila.

“It is with immense pride and profound gratitude that Ascott Philippines celebrates our 25th anniversary, an incredible milestone that serves as a powerful testament to our sustained commitment to excellence and innovation,” Ascott Philippines Country General Manager Mr. Patrick Vaysse said. “We look forward to many more decades of growth here in the Philippines, as we continue to offer highly curated spaces that guests can count on and call home.”

An unforgettable evolution celebrated with a feast to remember

Ascott entered the Philippine market with the opening of Somerset Millennium Makati in 2000. Since then, the company has scaled to 17 properties in major cities nationwide, while elevating service experiences to global standards. Ascott presents upscale modern amenities and the signature Filipino brand of hospitality through five distinct brands: Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset, and lyf.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Ascott captures the company’s journey in the Philippines, reflecting its immersion and impact on the local market. The National Museum of Natural History, much like Ascott, promotes the idea of modern elegance blending with the richness of Filipino culture, proving to be the perfect ambience for a festive night filled with reasons to celebrate. Dressed to the nines in their best modern Filipinianas, guests were treated to exquisite artistic performances and remarkable culinary creations.

Setting the mood was a showcase of world-class talent, featuring the amazing opening act by the Philippine Ballet Theatre and Quartet Manila. A highlight of their performance was the ballerinas guiding the guests and Ascott officials in placing 2,000 electronic candles along the iconic steps of the National Museum, signifying the year the first Ascott property lit up a brand new home in the Philippines.

Key figures in Ascott’s journey in the Philippines were also given the spotlight. Ascott Philippines Country General Manager Patrick Vaysse, and Ascott Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for Southeast Asia Kar Ling Wong expressed their gratitude to everyone who has been part of the company’s success over the past 25 years, while emphasizing their excitement about what lies ahead.

“The Philippines holds an important place in Ascott, with over 6,000 rooms. More importantly, the Philippines has always been taking the lead in some of Ascott’s initiatives globally,” Ms. Kar Ling Wong said.

In true Filipino fashion, the dining experience was a major component of Ascott’s 25th-anniversary festivities. Joining forces to create the sumptuous selection was a dream team of culinary masters from different properties of Ascott Philippines, namely, Citadines Bay City Manila, Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Citadines Roces Quezon City, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, and Citadines Bacolod City.

The feast began with a salad named Solana, inspired by the Spanish word for “sunlit place.” Featuring grilled eggplant and local mesclun with mango vinaigrette, the dish presented a refined taste that embraced tropical vibrance. Next up was the Maharlika Pillowettes Soup, consisting of chicken and shrimp-filled ravioli with wild mushroom soup topped with crispy beef jerky and microgreens, a combination that was altogether rich, earthy, and indulgent. Then came the main course: A fine choice between Surf ‘n Turf of Chicken Inasal Roulade & Crab Cake and Sultada Surf ‘n Turf. The former reimagined the famous Bacolod Chicken Inasal with a superb mix of poultry and seafood, enjoined by a homemade yam puree, adlai rice, and freshly made asocado salsa subtly sweetened by the finest muscovado from Negros Island. Then, the Sultada Surf ‘n Turf was a bold blend of filet mignon and lump crab cake, complemented by sweet potato puree and adlai rice, all tied together with a rich beef jus. The dish was named after the Filipino word “sultada,” which refers to a thrilling clash, embodying the dynamic contrast of land and sea flavors in a single dish. Rounding out the Ascott Philippines Silver Jubilee menu was Negros Fadriga Cacao, a fusion of locally sourced ingredients in one dessert: Fadriga Cacao, Negros Robusta, and Batuan. Each bite delivered a bold yet smooth experience, celebrating the finest local ingredients from Negros Occidental.

Honoring the partners who made the last 25 years possible

In the spirit of celebration, Ascott’s Silver Jubilee Anniversary also recognized the important stakeholders who helped shape the company’s evolution over the past 25 years. It was only fitting that the night’s first Diamond Star Award was handed to Melesa “Elsie” Chua, owner of Ascott’s first property in the Philippines, Somerset Millennium Makati. The trophy represents Ascott’s appreciation of the recipient’s invaluable partnership and commitment to the shared vision of enriching global living.

The following Ascott property owners were also given the Diamond Star Award: CDC Holdings, Inc.; CapitaLand Ascott Trust; Valero Prime Land Realty Development Corporation; WJ Global, Inc.; Star Anise Properties Corporation; CDC Millennium Management Services, Inc.; Benito & Sons Management Corporation; CLI Premier Hotels Int’l, Inc.; Amigo Scotts Management, Inc.; Grand Pine, Inc.; Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation; Legaspi Village Land Properties, Inc.; World Hotel Residence Makati, Inc.; CLI Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; JG Jinmen Leisures Corporation; CCLI Premier Hotels, Inc.; Quantuvis Resources Corporation; Dowell Container & Packaging Corporation; Velasons, Inc.; Cebu Diamond Ventures, Inc.; DDMP REIT, Inc.; Yuson Huang Excellence Soberano, Inc.; Herran Land Ventures, Inc.; Worldwide Central Properties, Inc.; CDC Homes Development & Ventures, Inc.; Malveda Properties and Development Corp.; ACP Hospitality, Inc.; Rivulet Legacy Development Corporation; IDC Prime, Inc.; IDC Prime, Inc.; Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc.; and Grand Land, Inc.

Meanwhile, Ascott bestowed milestone trophies on its properties celebrating key anniversaries. Somerset Millennium Makati was honored in celebration of 25 years of operations and delivering service excellence, while Citadines Salcedo Makati and Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila were both commended for their 10th year.

Sustainability serves as a vital component of Ascott’s success

Part and parcel of Ascott’s success in the Philippines over the past 25 years is the Ascott Cares Programme. Recognized with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)-Committed status for its meaningful efforts for people and the planet, Ascott is committed to extending its culture of care and hospitality through its business and across its supply chain.

In the Philippines, Ascott reached another milestone in its commitment to sustainability and community support, as the company proudly donated Php 294,720 to the Kabang Kalikasan ng Pilipinas Foundation Inc. The funds were raised from a year-long campaign, which ran from March 5, 2024 to March 31, 2025, that called on guests to support a vital cause by purchasing any of Ascott’s delightful plush characters, namely, Cubby, Tami the Tamaraw, Paw the Pawikan, Guila the Philippine Eagle, and Tara the Tarsier. Priced at Php950 each, the plushies offered guests not only a charming companion but also the opportunity to contribute to Kabang Kalikasan ng Pilipinas Foundation Inc.’s critical conservation efforts.

Ascott Philippines turned over the donation on May 23 at Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila. The awarding ceremony was spearheaded by The Ascott Limited Philippines’ Country Sustainability Champion and Cluster General Manager, Rennan John Reyes, alongside the esteemed members of the CARES Council. Also present at the event were World Wildlife Fund Philippines’ Head of Resource Generation and Partnerships, Ms. Cloda Urquico, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Ms. Iris Maligat, and The Ascott Limited’s Assistant Vice President for Sustainability, Mr. Johnny Gao, along with media partners.

The initiative underscores Ascott Philippines’ unwavering commitment to sustainability under the Ascott CARES programme. Given its success, Ascott Philippines looks forward to more opportunities to expand its partnerships and make even greater strides towards a sustainable future.

Ascott Philippines’ 25th-anniversary celebration continues

Ascott’s massive success in the Philippines over the past quarter-century inspires the company to aim for greater heights. Its expansion in the Philippines carries on, as it looks to have 30 properties and 6,000 keys by 2028. This year alone, Ascott Philippines is preparing for the opening of Somerset properties in Valero Makati and Gorordo Cebu.

Meanwhile, Ascott keeps its 25th-anniversary momentum going by treating guests with special rewards. For instance, throughout 2025, guests can enjoy special rewards through the “25 Years, 5 Brands, and 25 Thousand” exclusive promotion. The first 25 guests to complete five unique overnight stays across Ascott Philippines’ different brands (Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset, and lyf), or five stays within a single brand, will receive 25,000 Ascott Star Rewards points. Each participating stay includes a complimentary breakfast, along with a specially curated Horizons Campaign welcome kit and access to premier amenities across Ascott properties.

An array of special events is in the pipeline as well, with the return Ascott Star Rewards Caravan set for the third quarter of the year.

Keep track of the latest announcements and exclusive offers by following @discoverasrphilippines on Instagram and Discover ASR Philippines on Facebook. Visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers/on-the-horizon-25-years-of-ascott-in-the-philippines for more information.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.