With motorcycle-related accidents on the rise, Pioneer Insurance emphasizes that safety is a must as it shares essential tips to help riders go on road trips confidently.

“For thousands of Filipinos who rely on motorcycles for work, travel, or daily errands, safety starts even before hitting the road. It begins with awareness, preparation and, through Pioneer RideSure, protection that goes the extra mile,” said Por Requinto, head of Motorcycle Insurance at Pioneer.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) reported around 31,000 road accidents across the country in 2024, 15,690 of which involved motorcycles. In 2023, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) cited that these accidents are commonly caused by reckless driving, mechanical defects, calamities, and other factors.

This highlights the urgent need for better road awareness and safety practices among riders.

Mr. Requinto emphasized five tips every motorcycle rider should remember.

The first basic yet crucial step is to wear proper motorcycle gear. Whether it’s a jacket, gloves, or a helmet, it should fit well, feel comfortable, and allow free movement.

Second is routine maintenance. Before every trip, riders should check their tires, brakes, lights, controls, and fluid levels, preventing mechanical failures that could lead to accidents.

Third, Mr. Requinto stressed the importance of defensive driving, “Riders shouldn’t assume that they are always visible to others. Maintain safe distances, avoid blind spots, and stay alert.”

Fourth, riders should stay updated on traffic rules and ordinances. Violations like using bike or bus lanes or ignoring traffic signs could result in hefty fines, especially with the newly enforced single ticketing system.

Lastly, riders should always be aware of their physical and mental state. Riding while distracted, drunk, stressed, or emotionally unwell increases the risk of accidents — for both the rider and those around them.

Pioneer RideSure

While safety measures go a long way, unexpected events can still happen. This is where insurance becomes essential.

Pioneer RideSure is a comprehensive motorcycle insurance designed to empower riders to ride to life’s adventures with full confidence.

“Each rider is unique. That’s why RideSure offers customizable benefits and is fully available online via Pioneer InsureShop, so riders can choose the coverage that fits their lifestyle and budget,” Mr. Requinto shares.

Compared to the LTO-required CTPL, Pioneer RideSure offers broader coverage for motorcycle damage, theft, third-party property damage and bodily injury, personal accidents, and even natural calamities like typhoons or floods.

Riders can also receive their claims in cash, enabling them to choose their trusted casa for motorcycle repairs.

“Motorcycle safety is about protecting yourself and the people that matter to you. Insurance is one more way to make every ride more secure. Get your RideSure Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance quote instantly at https://insureshop.ph/motor,” he concluded.

