Companies across the Philippines are preparing their submissions for BusinessWorld’s Best Places to Work 2025 awards as the entry deadline of Aug. 1 draws near.

The nationwide search, run in partnership with workplace data firm WorkL, seeks to recognize the happiest and most employee-satisfied workplaces in the country. It also aims to spotlight organizations that promote positive work culture and help businesses gain a competitive edge in attracting and keeping workers.

Backed by WorkL’s analytics, the awards are not based solely on surface-level perks. Instead, the process looks into real indicators of happiness at work and measurable employee feedback.

Insights on employee engagement

Businesses looking to improve workplace satisfaction and reduce employee turnover now have the opportunity to participate in BusinessWorld and WorkL’s data-driven initiative built around employee feedback.

Companies that take part in the initiative will be benchmarked against both industry-specific and global employee engagement data. This helps provide context and allows firms to compare their performance with competitors.

A 31-question survey based on its Six Steps to Workplace Happiness model is developed with input from behavioral scientists, psychologists, data analysts, and industry professionals. The result provides participating companies with comprehensive insight into the current state of employee engagement.

Participating firms will discover their Flight Risk score, a measure indicating how likely an employee is to leave the organization within the next nine months. Alongside this, companies will receive other key indicators such as the overall engagement score, Confidence in Management rating, Diversity and Inclusion Indicator, and the Net Promoter Score.

For businesses that choose the enhanced package, additional data tools will be made available. These include instant action plans, heatmaps, and demographic breakdowns, all aimed at helping management pinpoint and address specific workplace issues. Reward and Recognition, one of the areas in the survey, helps identify employee morale and minimizing attrition.

Aside from these perks, firms that submit their entries will receive a free digital subscription to BusinessWorld.

Workplaces that receive high ratings in employee satisfaction will be featured in the official BusinessWorld list to be released later this year. Recognition on this list is expected to improve recruitment outcomes by drawing interest from job seekers and strengthen engagement among existing employees who take pride in working for an acknowledged employer.

Going beyond for employees

With employee satisfaction as the key metric, Best Places to Work 2025 is in search of companies that go beyond for their employees, making sure employees stay motivated and stay longer.

For instance, a growing number of businesses are found to be adjusting leadership training to focus more on empathy and active listening. Managers are being trained to pay attention to their team members, listen carefully, and make fair decisions.

More workplaces are also celebrating culture, which can be seen through office events, partnerships with local communities, and support for charity drives. These actions give employees a chance to connect with each other and with people outside of their office. For many, this helps build a sense of pride in where they work.

Clear communication is still becoming a top priority. Many teams today include people from different cultural backgrounds and nationalities, which makes understanding each other more important. Companies nowadays are adjusting their communication methods to be more inclusive and easier to understand across languages and cultures.

According to WorkL, companies that do well often have open communication lines and encourage collaboration. When staff members feel supported not just in their tasks, but in their lives outside work, they are more likely to stay.

Work-life balance continues to be a big concern. Businesses are addressing this by giving employees more flexibility. Many offer hybrid schedules, remote work options, or even shorter workweeks. Such choices give workers more control over their time and allow them to handle personal matters more easily.

Support systems are also improving in modern workplaces. Companies are expanding Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and providing mental health services, including counseling, support hotlines, and stress management resources. In some offices, support is extended to parents and caregivers, helping them manage their responsibilities at home.

The best companies also look after their employees beyond the office setting. They offer strong health and financial benefits, such as medical insurance, wellness programs, and mental health support. Some even provide financial education, housing aid, tuition help, and exclusive employee discounts.

Career development is another major area where top companies shine. Firms that received praise last year had structured learning paths for employees through training programs, mentorships, and upskilling opportunities that match workers’ goals. Some even encourage people to take on new roles within the same company, helping them grow without needing to leave.

Meanwhile, businesses aiming to keep employees satisfied usually provide competitive salaries and bonuses based on performance. Many also offer financial tools and benefits that help workers manage their money better and prepare for the future.

However, reports show that companies recognized for employee satisfaction go beyond basic pay. They invest in programs that allow employees to get help easily, without jumping through complicated steps. The focus is clearly on keeping workers supported and less stressed, both mentally and financially.

For many business leaders, applying for workplace awards forces them to reflect on how they treat their teams. Some even use the process as a reason to make immediate improvements. Others treat it as a chance to collect feedback and make smarter decisions about how to improve their culture.

BusinessWorld and WorkL emphasizes that the awards are not just about perks, but about creating lasting systems of respect, inclusion, and fairness. Firms that lead in this area tend to maintain a positive feedback loop that further builds an even stronger workplace culture.

Interested companies can find more information at https://www.bworldonline.com/bwbestplacestowork/. Results of the inaugural Best Places to Work list are expected to be released before the end of the year.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.