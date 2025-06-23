Responding to the call for creating better pathways to career and employment, Unilab Education (UniEd) and Baliuag University (BU) have forged a partnership centered on strengthening skills-based learning and addressing the evolving needs of industry and the workforce.

Working closely with UniEd, Baliuag University aims to align its academic offerings with industry practice and focus on competencies that are in-demand within both the local and international labor market. The partnership, in particular, will concentrate on developing the practical skills of students through internships, clinical rotations, and other hands-on learning experiences, as well as incorporating advanced technologies into their various curricula.

The partnership also coincides with Baliuag University’s centennial anniversary and marks another historic milestone in the university’s storied reputation of building a proud community

of leaders, educators and lifelong learners.

During the partnership launch, Baliuag University President Dr. Patricia B. Lagunda remarked, “As we commemorate 100 years of academic excellence, this partnership advances us toward a future marked by innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to student success. Together, we are creating new opportunities for our learners to thrive in an increasingly changing world.”

“Through this partnership, we stay true to UniEd’s focus on skills readiness, particularly in preparing graduates for the workforce and addressing rapidly changing labor market demands.

This involves equipping students with practical skills, knowledge, and attitudes to thrive in their chosen fields,” said Unilab Education President Atty. Jose Maria Ochave.

About Unilab Education

Unilab Education, Inc. (UniEd) is the education pillar of Filipino-owned Unilab Group. UniEd’s mission is to enable social mobility through quality education. It focuses on ensuring that graduates have relevant jobs and rewarding careers. UniEd partners with existing universities, colleges, and trade schools, and is guided by the principle of providing affordable and accessible quality education.

About Baliuag University

Baliuag University (BU), founded in 1925, is the first autonomous higher education institution in Region III. As it celebrates its 100th year in 2025, BU continues to offer quality education from kinder, elementary, high school, college to graduate levels, focusing on innovation, research, and global connections. With modern facilities and a strong commitment to student success, BU prepares learners and future leaders committed to nationbuilding and global citizenship.

