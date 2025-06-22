PANASONIC MANUFACTURING PHILIPPINES CORPORATION

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of PANASONIC MANUFACTURING PHILIPPINES CORPORATION (PMPC) will be held on July 18, 2025 (Friday) at 3:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams. Stockholders can therefore only attend the meeting by remote communication.

The following shall be the agenda of the meeting:

National Anthem Call to Order Proof of Notice of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Establishment of Quorum Approval of Minutes of July 19, 2024, Annual Stockholders’ Meeting President’s Annual Report Financial Reports Ratification of all acts, resolutions and proceedings of the Board of Directors and Management since 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Election of Directors Election of External Auditor Other Business Adjournment

The Board of Directors have fixed the close of business on June 27, 2025, as of the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at the said Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

Stockholders who intend to participate or be represented in the virtual meeting shall first pre-register and submit the following requirements via email to asmregistration@ph.panasonic.com not later than July 15, 2025, subject to validation procedures to gain access to the secure on-line meeting link:

1. Individual Stockholders

i. Scanned copy of Stockholder’s valid and government-issued ID showing photo, signature and personal details, preferably with residential address.

ii. A valid and active email address and contact number.

2. Corporate Stockholders

i. A Secretary’s certificate attesting to the authority of the representative to participate by remote communication for, and on behalf of the Corporation.

ii. Scanned copy of Stockholder’s valid and government-issued ID showing photo, signature and personal details, preferably with residential address

iii. A valid and active email address and contact number

Once validated, the successful registrant will receive a confirmation and an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the virtual meeting. For any registration concerns, you may get in touch with asmregistration@ph.panasonic.com care of Mr. Franciso Tolentino or go to https://www.panasonic.com/ph/corporate/profile/ir.html for reference and other details. A stockholder, who fails to comply with the registration requirement will not be able to participate in the virtual ASM.

Stockholders, who cannot join the virtual meeting may send their authorized representatives on their behalf. They may download, fill-out and sign the sample proxy form found in https://www.panasonic.com/ph/corporate/profile/ir.html and send a scanned copy to asmregistration@ph.panasonic.com not later than July 15, 2025.

Stockholders who provide their personal information shall be deemed to agree to the collection and processing of their personal information in accordance with Company’s privacy policy for its Regular Annual Stockholders’ Meeting posted on its website.

Electronic and relevant copies of the Notice of Meeting. Definitive Information Statement, and other related documents in connection with the meeting may be accessed through any of the following options:

Go to the PMPC website via this link: Go to the PSE EDGE portal via https://edge.pse.com.ph/ Request for a copy by sending an e-mail to: asmregistration@ph.panasonic.com

The Company shall entertain questions and comments from the stockholders only during discussion of other matters. Questions and comments must be submitted either in advance or during the meeting by e-mail to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at mzmlaw@yahoo.com. Questions, which will not be answered during the meeting shall be forwarded to the Office of the Corporate Secretary for the appropriate response.

Taytay, Rizal

13 June 2025

ATTY. MAMERTO Z. MONDRAGON

Corporate Secretary

