GT Capital Holdings, Inc. (GT Capital) secures the 7th spot among Philippine companies in the 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, higher than its ranking in 2024. Region-wide, GT Capital climbed 13 spots to 61st place across the top 500 Southeast Asian companies.

The 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranks the region’s largest companies by revenue for the 2024 fiscal year. Collectively, companies in the 2025 list generated US$1.82 trillion in revenue in 2024, up 1.7% from US$1.79 trillion the year before. A total of 40 Philippine companies earned spots in the list, collectively generating US$141 billion in revenues.

“Fortune’s interest in the region reflects Southeast Asia’s growing importance as an engine of global growth,” says Clay Chandler, Executive Editor, Asia. “The region has become a crucial manufacturing and export hub, which is drawing significant capital flows. This momentum has been further fueled by Trump-era tariffs, which have reshaped global trade dynamics and driven a shift towards Southeast Asia.”

In the same list, GT Capital’s associate Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) placed 96th overall and 14th in the Philippines, up 12 slots in Southeast Asia and retaining its place in the Philippine rankings from 2024. Another associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) also earned a spot at 227th in Southeast Asia and 30th in the Philippines.

GT Capital Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer George S. Uy-Tioco, Jr. welcomes the recognition as it reflects the conglomerate’s unwavering focus on innovation and long-term economic impact. In 2024, GT Capital reported total revenues of Php321.5 billion, up 5% year on year. This full-year performance was mainly attributed to record earnings of its operating companies Metrobank and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), the revenues of which rose 7% and 8%, respectively, in 2024.

“Being ranked among the most esteemed companies in the Southeast Asian region is a true testament to GT Capital’s commitment to excellence and our leadership in the industry. This reaffirms the group’s strong fundamentals across diversified sectors, reflecting both the hard work and dedication of our people, as well as the positive momentum of the Philippine economy,” Mr. Uy-Tioco further explained.

Fortune magazine is one of the world’s most respected business publications, best known for its Fortune 500 ranking of top US companies and the Global 500, which highlights the largest corporations worldwide.

